Mercedes-Benz expands E-Class and CLS ranges with new petrol and diesel engines

Mercedes-Benz has added the E 450 4MATIC to the E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet line-ups, replacing the E 400 4MATIC. Prices start at £50,900 for the Coupé and £55,395 for the Cabriolet. The E 400 d 4MATIC All-Terrain is priced from £64,445. The CLS 350 starts at £52,625.

E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet

The new E 450 4MATIC uses an inline six-cylinder petrol engine – as seen in the CLS 450 4MATIC – with Mercedes-Benz’s innovative EQ Boost technology. It has an output of 367 hp and 500 Nm, with an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm available thanks to EQ Boost. The EQ Boost system uses a 48 volt inline starter-generator, which enhances performance and refinement while also reducing fuel consumption.

The E 450 4MATIC can deliver up to 32.1 mpg on the combined cycle (31.7 mpg for the Cabriolet) and emits 202 g/km of CO 2 . The E 450 4MATIC Coupé can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.6 seconds, while the Cabriolet takes 5.8 seconds. Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Replacing the E 350 d, the E 400 d 4MATIC features a 3.0-litre inline diesel engine – codenamed OM656 – which generates 340 hp and 700 Nm. The Coupé can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.1 seconds, while the Cabriolet takes 5.2 seconds. Both have a top speed of 155 mph.

Mercedes-Benz CLS 350 Coupé

The Mercedes-Benz CLS 350 features an all-new four-cylinder petrol engine capable of producing 299 hp and 400 Nm. It features EQ Boost technology (in this case a belt-driven 48 volt starter-generator) which generates a further 14 hp and 150 Nm. It emits 162 g/km and delivers up to 39.8 mpg. It has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph and can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 6.0 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz E 400 d 4MATIC All-Terrain

The E 350 d 4MATIC All-Terrain has now been replaced by the E 400 d 4MATIC All-Terrain which also features the OM656 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine, generating 340 hp and 700 Nm of torque. It can reach 62 mph from standstill in 5.4 seconds, and has a top speed of 155 mph.

The E 400 d 4MATIC All-Terrain continues to offer a high level of specification as standard, including Air Body Control air suspension; Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System; panoramic sunroof; and a tow bar. It now adds a 360° camera; Air-Balance package; Energising Comfort package; and wireless phone charging (compatible smartphones only).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.