Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: Record-breaking order for the eCitaro: Mercedes Benz to supply 56 electric urban buses to Wiesbaden

Mercedes‑Benz has received a record-breaking order for the eCitaro electric urban bus. This massive order comes from the public transport company ESWE Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH from Wiesbaden in Germany’s Hesse region. As a provider of comprehensive electromobility solutions, Mercedes‑B enz doesn’t just deliver electric buses, it also takes care of the adaptation of the service yard, the equipment and setting up of charging infrastructure, as well as the charging management process itself. With this commission, the city of Wiesbaden is switching a fifth of its bus fleet to electromobility within a short period of time.

eCitaro: a new record and pioneering achievement using new battery technology

Ulrich Bastert, Head of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services at Daimler Buses: “Due to its outstanding features, the new eCitaro has won through in no time. Wiesbaden’s invitation to tender however also shows the systemic challenges involved in the introduction of e-mobility, which we are happy to play a part in.”

Frank Gäfgen, Managing Director at ESWE: “We are now starting to realise our vision of emission-free driving in Wiesbaden’s public transport. And in this regard, we want to take the lead in Germany.”

Presented as recently as last autumn at the IAA Commercial Vehicles, the fully electrically powered and locally emission-free Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus is taking cities by storm. Its newest record is the large-scale order for 56 buses from ESWE Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH in Wiesbaden. The state capital of Hesse will receive the first ten eCitaro buses from the order this year already, while the remaining buses will be delivered next year.

The first 15 eCitaro for Wiesbaden will be equipped with current-generation lithium-ion batteries. These are NMC batteries (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-oxide cells). Each eCitaro is equipped with twelve battery packs with a total capacity of 292 kWh.

The remaining 41 eCitaro will be equipped with solid-state batteries. With this new battery technology, the eCitaro once again takes on a leading role, and is even among the pioneers in automotive construction. Solid-state batteries have a very high energy density. In this case, seven battery packs are sufficient in order to provide a huge battery capacity of 441 kWh. Even in winter when faced with the difficult demands of using all-electric heating, the eCitaro can still cover more than 200 km according to the SORT 2 testing method. All 56 buses are charged by plug in the depot.

