Mazda production and sales results for May 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|May 2024
|Jan – May 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|55,523
|+8.8
|301,985
|-13.0
|Total
|55,523
|+8.8
|301,985
|-13.0
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|39,627
|+29.6
|187,215
|+14.3
|Total
|39,627
|+29.6
|187,215
|+14.3
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|95,150
|+16.6
|489,200
|-4.3
|Total
|95,150
|+16.6
|489,200
|-4.3
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2024 increased 8.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in May 2024]
|CX-5:
|24,762 units
|(up 10.5% year on year)
|CX-90:
|9,773 units
|(up 187.0%)
|CX-30:
|7,128 units
|(up 30.5%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2024 increased 29.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in May 2024]
|CX-30:
|11,492 units
|(up 6.4% year on year)
|CX-50:
|10,186 units
|(up 37.0%)
|MAZDA2:
|5,934 units
|(up 35.4%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2024
|Jan – May 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|8,777
|-18.9
|54,856
|-30.0
|Commercial Vehicles
|757
|-19.6
|4,227
|-20.8
|Registration Total
|7,056
|-21.3
|42,544
|-37.9
|Micro-mini Total
|2,478
|-11.4
|16,539
|+9.0
|Total
|9,534
|-19.0
|59,083
|-29.4
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2024 decreased 19.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 0.5 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in May 2024]
|MAZDA2:
|2,650 units
|(up 84.8% year on year)
|CX-5:
|1,083 units
|(down 43.7%)
|CX-30:
|841 units
|(down 38.1%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|May 2024
|Jan – May 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|45,461
|+19.8
|260,970
|-6.8
|North America
|24,153
|+91.2
|110,621
|-6.1
|Europe
|4,522
|-66.6
|69,514
|+3.7
|Oceania
|6,925
|+102.0
|25,011
|+2.7
|Others
|9,861
|+18.3
|55,824
|-21.4
|Total
|45,461
|+19.8
|260,970
|-6.8
Mazda’s export volume in May 2024 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.
[Exports of key models in May 2024]
|CX-5:
|20,039 units
|(up 8.1% year on year)
|CX-90:
|8,813 units
|(up 243.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|5,417 units
|(down 6.0%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|May 2024
|Jan – May 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|9,534
|-19.0
|59,083
|-29.4
|U.S.A
|35,562
|+6.9
|166,791
|+8.3
|China
|6,229
|-20.0
|35,484
|+45.2
|Europe
|15,647
|+12.4
|75,761
|-3.2
|Others
|38,169
|-2.7
|174,098
|-0.1
|Overseas Sales
|95,607
|+1.5
|452,134
|+4.9
|Total
|105,141
|-0.8
|511,217
|-0.7
Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2024 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in May 2024]
|CX-5:
|29,714 units
|(down 1.9% year on year)
|CX-30:
|18,844 units
|(up 10.6%)
|MAZDA3:
|13,819 units
|(up 7.9%)
- *1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
- *2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
- *3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
