Mazda production and sales results for May 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown May 2024 Jan – May 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 55,523 +8.8 301,985 -13.0 Total 55,523 +8.8 301,985 -13.0 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 39,627 +29.6 187,215 +14.3 Total 39,627 +29.6 187,215 +14.3 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 95,150 +16.6 489,200 -4.3 Total 95,150 +16.6 489,200 -4.3

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2024 increased 8.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2024]

CX-5: 24,762 units (up 10.5% year on year) CX-90: 9,773 units (up 187.0%) CX-30: 7,128 units (up 30.5%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2024 increased 29.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2024]

CX-30: 11,492 units (up 6.4% year on year) CX-50: 10,186 units (up 37.0%) MAZDA2: 5,934 units (up 35.4%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown May 2024 Jan – May 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 8,777 -18.9 54,856 -30.0 Commercial Vehicles 757 -19.6 4,227 -20.8 Registration Total 7,056 -21.3 42,544 -37.9 Micro-mini Total 2,478 -11.4 16,539 +9.0 Total 9,534 -19.0 59,083 -29.4

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2024 decreased 19.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 0.5 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2024]

MAZDA2: 2,650 units (up 84.8% year on year) CX-5: 1,083 units (down 43.7%) CX-30: 841 units (down 38.1%)

III. Exports

Breakdown May 2024 Jan – May 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 45,461 +19.8 260,970 -6.8 North America 24,153 +91.2 110,621 -6.1 Europe 4,522 -66.6 69,514 +3.7 Oceania 6,925 +102.0 25,011 +2.7 Others 9,861 +18.3 55,824 -21.4 Total 45,461 +19.8 260,970 -6.8

Mazda’s export volume in May 2024 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2024]

CX-5: 20,039 units (up 8.1% year on year) CX-90: 8,813 units (up 243.1%) MAZDA3: 5,417 units (down 6.0%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown May 2024 Jan – May 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 9,534 -19.0 59,083 -29.4 U.S.A 35,562 +6.9 166,791 +8.3 China 6,229 -20.0 35,484 +45.2 Europe 15,647 +12.4 75,761 -3.2 Others 38,169 -2.7 174,098 -0.1 Overseas Sales 95,607 +1.5 452,134 +4.9 Total 105,141 -0.8 511,217 -0.7

Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2024 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in May 2024]

CX-5: 29,714 units (down 1.9% year on year) CX-30: 18,844 units (up 10.6%) MAZDA3: 13,819 units (up 7.9%)

1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). * 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes. * 3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

