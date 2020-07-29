Management change: Personnel changes at Daimler Trucks & Buses

Mirko Sgodda (46), currently Head of Compliance Trucks & Buses, will become the new Head of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services at Daimler Buses on October 1, 2020. He will succeed Ulrich Bastert (60), who will retire on September 30, 2020 after 35 years at Daimler.

“I’d like to sincerely thank Ulrich Bastert for more than three successful decades in various key functions at Daimler Trucks & Buses,” said Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG. “In addition to his incomparable sales knowledge, Ulrich Bastert is one of our strongest leaders. He is taking his well-earned retirement. His entrepreneurial attitude and consistent customer orientation are exemplary. We wish him all the best in his next chapter of life.”

“In Mirko Sgodda, a highly competent and prudent manager takes over the management of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services at Daimler Buses. He has extensive sales experience in the commercial vehicle sector in a wide variety of regions. In addition, in recent years he has further developed the Daimler Trucks & Buses compliance organization and therefore knows our organization extremely well. We are very pleased that Mirko Sgodda is now part of the management team at Daimler Buses,” said Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses.

Ulrich Bastert joined the group in 1985 and held various management positions in the commercial vehicle business, including serving as President of the then DaimlerChrysler AG in the Czech Republic and as Head of Sales & Marketing Commercial Vehicles in France. From 2007 to 2015, Bastert was Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Truck, responsible for truck sales, as well as all communication and marketing topics for the Mercedes-Benz Trucks brand. Since 2015, he has headed up the sales business of the Daimler Buses division.

Mirko Sgodda began his Daimler career in 2002 and has worked in various sales functions across all Group brands since then. Among many initiatives he developed sales network strategies and successfully implemented commercial vehicle-specific product and service portfolios. From 2010 to 2013 Mirko Sgodda was responsible for sales network development at Daimler Central & Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia (DCAA) and was responsible for the market management of all group brands in more than 120 markets. In 2013 he took over the “Business Development” area at Mercedes-Benz Retail in Berlin as a member of the executive board. He has been the responsible Compliance Officer for the Daimler Trucks & Buses business units in the Integrity & Legal division in Stuttgart since 2017.

SOURCE: Daimler