Magna to acquire Wipac Czech s.r.o., expand lighting capabilities

Magna has agreed to acquire Wipac Czech s.r.o., a premium automotive lighting engineering firm located in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The transaction – Magna’s second lighting acquisition in as many years – is expected to close the week of November 25 and will expand Magna’s engineering capabilities globally.

Wipac Czech s.r.o.’s engineering team designs and develops automotive forward lighting, primarily for European exotic and luxury brands. With more than 40 engineers on staff, the company has significant technical competencies having served premium customers including Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Audi, Daimler, BMW and Porsche.

“We see Wipac Czech playing an important role in growing our global lighting business, particularly with forward lighting to European automakers,” said John O’Hara, President of Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors and Lighting. “Lighting represents a strategic growth area for us, due to increasing levels of electronic and sensor integration and the ongoing industry trend to differentiate vehicles through styling.”

With the 2018 acquisition of OLSA S.p.A., a market leader in rear lighting technology, and now Wipac Czech s.r.o., Magna has added to its existing N.A. footprint and has a total of 11 lighting manufacturing facilities and three engineering centers globally. The company has the capability to design, engineer and manufacture advanced forward and rear lighting products in its key auto production regions around the world.

