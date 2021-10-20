Land Rover provides first glimpse of the new Range Rover

Land Rover begins countdown to the world premiere of the New Range Rover by revealing the first image of its new luxury model

Land Rover has given a first glimpse of the New Range Rover ahead of its world premiere.

Across five decades of pioneering innovation, the Range Rover has led by example. It has earned an unmatched status as the ultimate luxury SUV for royalty, politicians, business leaders and celebrities across the world, combining peerless refinement and unmatched capability.