LADA Largus Cross Quest start of sales

AVTOVAZ announces start of sales of the new limited edition based on LADA Largus Cross station wagon – Largus Cross Quest. This is one of two LADA models in special «Quest» series together with Granta Cross Quest. The “Quest” series is recognized by a wide range of design features and additional useful equipment’s with advantageous price. New modification ideally suits family trips or exciting adventures with friends.

Externally, Largus Cross Quest has a new design of wheels. The combination of black lacquer and diamond cut creates a symmetrical pattern of spokes – this is especially in harmony with the protective body kit inherent in the Cross modification. The appearance of the car is complemented by glossy black exterior mirror cases and special series nameplates on its body.

The spacious interior has become even more comfortable. The comfort of the car is added by improved insulation and ergonomic front seats, which now have better load distribution and side support, as well as three-stage heating and an increased range of height adjustment. Interior is also remarkable for its steering wheel with contrast stitching and original color block seat cover.

The benefit on additional equipment for Largus Cross Quest compared to the price* on a similar retail package of options will be up to 20% (* Average price of accessories on the market)

SOURCE: LADA