LADA Granta Drive Active – production launch

LADA announces the expansion of the most popular in Russia LADA Granta family. The production of the sedan in the Drive Active version was launched. The car is created for fans of energetic driving style. Short-stroke suspension of sports type from LADA Sport allows to reduce rolls and improves steerability in high speed turns. Anatomical front seats with developed lateral support increase comfort and a sense of connection with the car. Design of LADA Granta Drive Active is created in accordance with “X-graphics”, branded LADA DNA and emphasizes the sports character of the model. Specially shaped bumpers, sill fairings and spoiler on the trunk – laconic and distinctive features appeared after wind-tunnel test. Style-forming exterior details are emphasized with red moldings on bumpers. The same bright color is used in interior trim: the leather steering wheel braid is decorated with red stitching, bright inserts are used in seat upholstery and the instrument cluster got red lighting.

In terms of style LADA Granta Drive Active has something in common with the LADA Vesta Sport – chrome pipe exhaust system was borrowed from the “older” model. Light alloy wheels are made in the similar style, which pattern of spokes is added by black lacquer and diamond polishing. In total, 28 new parts and assemblies are applied in LADA Granta Drive Active.

LADA Granta Drive Active will be produced with two variants of powertrain: a 1.6-liter engine making 106 HP and with manual or automated manual transmissions. Just a remind that in the LADA Granta family AMT received the “Sport” mode, in which both the engine and the gearbox operate in a special dynamic algorithm. The basic trim level of LADA Granta Drive Active will include air conditioning and audio system. The prices and the date of sales start will be announced later.

SOURCE: LADA