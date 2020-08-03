Kia Motors announces July global sales

Kia Motors Corporation recorded global sales of 219,901 units in July 2020, a 3 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

The Sportage SUV topped Kia’s global sales rankings, with 30,949 units sold, followed by the Seltos SUV with 28,241 units and the K3 (sold as Forte in some markets) with 22,555 units.

Korea Sales

Sales in Korea maintained similar volume from last year’s 47,080 units, with 47,050 units in July 2020. New models such as the all-new Sorento SUV released in March and the K5 sedan (sold as Optima in some markets) released last December contributed to the consistency in demand.

Sales outside of Korea

Compared to July 2019, sales in overseas markets last month decreased by 3.7 percent, to 172,851 units, affected by a sluggish economy resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kia expects renewed sales momentum in the second half of the year thanks to a strong line-up of new models. These include the introduction of the Sonet Compact SUV in India, and the new, fourth-generation Kia Carnival MPV (sold as Sedona in some markets).

Despite the challenging business environment, Kia will continue to focus on realizing its ‘Plan S’ mid- to long-term strategy . Under Plan S, Kia aims to introduce 11 battery electric vehicles and increase its operating profit margin to 6 percent by 2025.

SOURCE: Kia