Kia America to offer North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters in early 2025

Current and recent EV6 and EV9 customers will receive free NACS adapter in coming months

Kia America will soon offer North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters for its award-winning EV6 and EV9 vehicles. Customers who take delivery of a new 2024 or 2025 Kia EV9 or 2024 Kia EV6 from September 4, 2024, and later, will receive an adapter free of charge that will allow them access to more than 16,500 NACS DC fast chargers in the U.S. Customer delivery of the free adapters is anticipated to take place in early 20252. Kia EV6, EV9 and Niro EV customers who took delivery prior to September 4, 2024, will have the opportunity to purchase an adapter from an authorized Kia dealer at a later date. Access to the DC fast chargers is planned for January 15, 2025.

“As a leader in electrified mobility, it’s important Kia provide our EV customers the best ownership experience possible, and offering NACS adapters is a great way to open up a vast number of charge points across North America, expanding Kia-accessible DC charge points by more than 83 percent,” said Eric Watson, VP, Sales Operations, Kia America. “Kia EVs are known for their range, with the EV6 RWD Light Long Range traveling an EPA-estimated 310 miles3 on a full charge. Now, with access to this sprawling network of DC fast chargers, our EV owners can feel even more confident in their ability to reach far-flung destinations on electricity.”

Three types of NACS adapters will be available: NACS to CCS1, CCS1 to NACS and J1772 to NACS. NACS to CCS1 allows existing Kia EVs to DC fast charge. The CCS1 coupler to NACS port enables NACS-equipped Kia EVs to charge on existing CCS DC chargers, while the J1772 to NACS adapter allows NACS-equipped Kia EVs to AC-charge on existing Level 2 chargers.

To maximize convenience, in early 2025 Kia EV owners will have access and the ability to pay for charging via the Kia Access4 app once a vehicle software upgrade5 is completed. Kia EV owners will be able to search, locate and navigate to available charge points through their EV infotainment screen and on their compatible smart phone devices, including charger availability, status and pricing.

1 NACS port count source: U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuel Data Center (AFDC), for U.S. only, September 2024

2 Based on available supply

3 Based on EPA estimates of a 2024 Kia EV6 RWD Light Long Range model on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle’s condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov

4 Purchase/lease of certain 2025 and newer Kia vehicles with Kia Connect includes a complimentary 3-year subscription to the Kia Connect Ultimate package, starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. Use of Kia Connect is subject to agreement to the Kia Connect Privacy Policy (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/privacy-policy.html) and Terms of Service (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/terms-of-service.html). Kia Connect features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect may currently be unavailable for Model Year 2022 and newer vehicles sold or purchased in Massachusetts.

5 Not all vehicles will require a software update. Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. See dealer for 2019-2024 MY Niro EV software upgrades.

SOURCE: Kia