JMC fleet in KSA | 100 units to iMile, more orders on the way

On November 13, in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, JMC and Aljabr successfully delivered the first batch of 100 JMC pickups to iMile. This successful delivery marks the start of a three-way partnership, laying the foundation for future collaboration.

At the delivery site, the teams from JMC, Aljabr, and iMile formally signed a purchase agreement for 500 units, with the remaining 400 units to be delivered in due course. This deepened cooperation reflects iMile’s strong confidence in JMC’s product quality and service capabilities, as well as its trust in Aljabr as JMC’s partner in Saudi Arabia.

The achievement of this strategic cooperation will further strengthen JMC’s competitiveness and influence in the Middle Eastern market. JMC will continue to practice its philosophy of “customer first, premium service.” Together with Aljabr, JMC will provide customers with excellent products and professional services, working together to expand the Saudi market.

JMC looks forward to advancing hand in hand with iMile and Aljabr to create a bright future together!

SOURCE: JMC