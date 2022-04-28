Isuzu Australia Limited drives forward with HERE Technologies for navigation services

Isuzu Trucks, the market leading heavy commercial vehicle brand in Australia, today announced that it has deployed HERE Navigation, an off-the-shelf navigation solution for embedded in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) platforms, in its new 2022 model year F Series, FX Series and FY Series trucks sold in the country

Isuzu Trucks, the market leading heavy commercial vehicle brand in Australia, today announced that it has deployed HERE Navigation, an off-the-shelf navigation solution for embedded in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) platforms, in its new 2022 model year F Series, FX Series and FY Series trucks sold in the country. HERE Navigation optimizes Isuzu’s fleet operations with a connected in-vehicle navigation system from HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform.

According to Isuzu’s Future of Trucking Report[1], fleet operators are seeking increased safety and business efficiency dividends from the technology incorporated in their road transport equipment.

With the new 2022 F Series, FX Series and FY Series trucks equipped with HERE Navigation, Isuzu truck drivers are able to receive the latest, updated and accurate maps, live traffic, and recommended truck routes to complete their jobs, by using mobile phone data from a tethered smartphone. This fully integrated solution will be deployed on Isuzu’s embedded IVI platform – the MyIsuzu Co-Pilot, so drivers receive guidance on the go for safe driving.

“HERE Navigation gives us the flexibility and agility required to offer one of the most interactive and intuitive navigation experiences on the market. The accurate maps and location data ensure that our operators have the latest route and navigation information available,” said Grant Cooper, Chief of Strategy at IAL.

“When it comes to connectivity, Isuzu strives to be flexible and offer our customers the right data to meet their specific business needs. From a navigation standpoint, HERE Navigation allows us to do just that with an innovative approach.”

Daniel Antonello, General Manager of Australia and New Zealand at HERE Technologies said, “The Australian truck and road transportation industry is going through major changes exacerbated by the pandemic. With road freight demand expected to increase in the coming years, it’s important that we leverage the best location technology to ensure that drivers are driving safely and efficiently. We’re proud that HERE is able to support Isuzu as they continue to enhance its product offerings in Australia and cement their position as the country’s truck market leader.”

[1] Future of Trucking Report: The Road Ahead, Isuzu Truck

SOURCE: HERE