Isuzu AI Innovation Challenge 2024 calls for new AI technologies

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) is launching the Isuzu AI Innovation Challenge 2024, a program inviting proposals from around the globe for new AI technologies and new ways to leverage them. The application period begins on Sunday, September 1. Among several cash prizes, Isuzu will offer US$20,000 for the best proposal. Applicants with promising ideas may also continue working on their projects beyond the application period following discussions with Isuzu, potentially paving the way for commercialization in the future.

Isuzu has been utilizing AI technology in cutting-edge areas such as autonomous driving and digital transformation (DX) to optimize logistics. In our rapidly changing world, anticipating the future and creating new value for society requires innovative perspectives beyond the traditional framework of logistics. Isuzu believes that AI technology is a powerful means to achieve this and that its effective utilization is essential for future growth.

In April, Isuzu Group unveiled its new mid-term business plan, Isuzu Transformation – Growth to 2030 (IX), under which it aims to develop new sources of revenue and achieve one trillion yen in sales in the areas of (1) autonomous driving solutions, (2) connected services, and (3) carbon neutral solutions. The Group believes that new ideas related to AI technology generated through the program can act as an important foundation that supports the three aforementioned areas as well as potentially create new businesses beyond the three fields.

The theme of the program is “Innovative AI methods and the value they create for the future”. The three-month application period runs from Sunday, September 1, to Saturday, November 30, 2024. There will be five judges including Hirotaka Hara, former president of Fujitsu Laboratories, Ltd., and Matthew E. Taylor, Full Professor of Department of Computing Science at the University of Alberta. The company will announce the winners at the end of March 2025 after reviewing the submitted proposals and conducting follow-up interviews with the applicants.

Isuzu Group has been supporting mobility around the world for almost 90 years since the early days of Japan’s automobile industry. Going forward, the Group is committed to tackling various issues facing society by leveraging the novel AI technology ideas gathered in this program.

SOURCE: Isuzu