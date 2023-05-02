Hyzon Motors publishes whitepaper showcasing single stack 200kW fuel cell system

Hyzon Motors Inc., a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, today published Designing the Future of Fuel Cells, a whitepaper describing the Company’s progress towards producing a single stack 200kW fuel cell system

Hyzon Motors Inc., a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, today published Designing the Future of Fuel Cells, a whitepaper describing the Company’s progress towards producing a single stack 200kW fuel cell system.

To meet heavy-duty transport’s power requirements, most Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have opted to combine two complete sets of 90-150kW fuel cell systems. Thanks to Hyzon’s in-house fuel cell system design and production, combined with a strategic network of suppliers, Hyzon’s 200kW fuel cell system features a single stack that generates enough electricity to meet these power requirements.

Hyzon’s single stack shows significant benefits compared to the traditional approach of combining two ~100kW fuel cell systems, including:

30% reduction in total volume

25% reduction in total fuel cell system manufacturing costs

30% reduction in total weight

20% estimated increase in miles driven per kg of hydrogen*

Hyzon is displaying its single stack 200kW fuel cell system and offering rides in its 200kW fuel cell electric truck at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, CA, from May 1-4, 2023.

Read the full white paper here.

* Compared to test data from the 120kW FCEV, early testing of the 200kW truck at a test track and additional simulations have shown an approximately 20% increase in miles per kg of hydrogen using similar payload and route simulations on a flat road.

