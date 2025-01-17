Hyundai Motor India Limited launches Hyundai Creta Electric Undisputed. Ultimate. Now Electric.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today launched the much-anticipated Hyundai Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today launched the much-anticipated Hyundai Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at an introductory price of INR 17 99 000. Hyundai Creta Electric promises a paradigm shift in the electric SUV segment with its bold design, cutting-edge technology, electrifying performance, and all-around safety. The Undisputed. Ultimate. Now Electric, CRETA is a testament to HMIL’s commitment to offering technologically advanced products to Indian customers.

Speaking at the launch of Hyundai Creta Electric, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said, “Creta Electric marks a defining moment in HMIL’s journey of electrification and reflects our commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision, as it is our first indigenous EV SUV in India. With over a decade of global expertise in electric mobility, Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as a pioneer in EV innovation. Now, the same innovations and expertise are being brought to India, enhancing our country’s EV landscape. Hyundai Creta Electric is a testament to our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and Hyundai’s commitment to making India a global hub for advanced mobility solutions. We are confident that Hyundai CRETA Electric will set new benchmarks in the Indian EV industry, providing the much-needed push for the growth of the segment.”

Hyundai Creta Electric Electrified Exterior: Hyundai Creta Electric exudes a bold and futuristic design, making a statement of modernity on the road. Inspired by Hyundai’s global Pixel design language for EVs, Hyundai Creta Electric features:

Electrified Appeal – Carrying Hyundai’s global EV signature pixel design DNA, Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a pixelated graphic front grille with an integrated charging port and a pixelated graphic lower bumper. The front of the vehicle is complemented by a futuristic rear design comprising a pixelated graphic rear bumper, LED tail lamps, and pixelated LED reverse lamps. Active Air Flaps (AAF)[iv] – Hyundai Creta Electric comes equipped with Active Air Flaps (AAF), which help maximize energy efficiency. They also help cool the vehicle parts and enhance aerodynamics. Aerodynamic Design – To enhance aerodynamics for a smooth drive, Hyundai Creta Electric comes with R17 (D=436.6mm) Aero Alloy Wheels with Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) tires and a sporty rear spoiler. Dynamic Side Profile – The side profile of Hyundai Creta Electric features a dynamic and bold design, with a straight roofline that enhances its aesthetic stance. Futuristic Rear Design – The rear of Hyundai Creta Electric showcases an innovative and exciting design, highlighted by its pixelated design pattern. The LED tail lamps, complemented by pixelated design reverse lamps, offer a futuristic appeal, giving the rear a distinctive look that stands out.

Vibrant Interior: Premium comfort meets smart technology. Step inside Hyundai Creta Electric, and you’re greeted with a vibrant cabin tailored for a modern lifestyle.

Dual-tone Interiors – Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a dual-tone Granite Gray with Dark Navy color theme and soothing ocean blue surround ambient lighting on the floating console, offering a sophisticated in-cabin experience that complements the vehicle’s bold exterior. Floating Console – Designed to offer customers a sense of openness in the cabin, Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a floating console, providing smart open storage space and enhancing the driver’s experience and utility. Eco-Friendly Seats[v] – The seats of Hyundai Creta Electric are crafted from sustainable materials, including recycled plastic bottles for the fabric and corn extract for artificial leather seat upholstery, a testament to HMIL’s commitment to sustainability. The seats also feature unique Hyundai CRETA Electric detailing on the upholstery. Dual Curvilinear Screens – To offer a futuristic cockpit, Hyundai Creta Electric features a 26.03 cm (10.25”) dual curvilinear screen with HD infotainment and a digital cluster, with all-important EV-specific information available on the go. EV Unique Steering Wheel – Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a unique, modern three-spoke steering wheel featuring Morse code detailing. Touch type Climate Control Panel – With a complete touch-type Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC), Hyundai Creta Electric offers personalized temperature settings for the driver and co-passenger, providing a superior experience for the occupants. The “driver-only” mode shuts off the passenger vents to optimize energy use and maximize range.

Outstanding space and comfort: Hyundai Creta Electric raises the bar for comfort, style, and functionality in the EV SUV market. Designed for new-age, tech-savvy customers, Hyundai Creta Electric redefines space and comfort, with an emphasis on spaciousness, sustainable materials, and cutting-edge technology. Every interior detail of Hyundai Creta Electric is thoughtfully crafted to provide the utmost comfort and sophistication to customers.

Long Wheelbase for Extended Space – With a 2610 mm long wheelbase, Hyundai Creta Electric offers maximized interior space, providing comfort for all passengers. It also provides ample legroom, knee room, headroom, and shoulder room for all occupants. Easy Ingress and Egress – The straight roofline of Hyundai Creta Electric facilitates easy ingress and egress, ensuring hassle-free access for occupants. 8-Way Powered Front Seats – Hyundai Creta Electric comes with 8-way powered seats for front-row passengers (driver and co-driver), ensuring effortless seating and enhancing convenience even on longer drives. Driver Memory Seat – With a driver-side memory seat featuring a welcome retract function, Hyundai Creta Electric ensures a perfect driving position. It also saves your preferred seat position and returns to it anytime you desire, with just the press of a button. Powered Passenger Seat Walk-in Device – For a chauffeur-driven experience, Hyundai Creta Electric comes equipped with a powered passenger seat walk-in device that allows the rear occupant to electrically adjust the front passenger seat forward, opening additional legroom. Voice- Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof – Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, allowing passengers to open and close it effortlessly with just a command. It adds a touch of comfort and convenience to every ride, enabling passengers to enjoy the scenic countryside while on a drive. Innovative Space Solutions – Hyundai Creta Electric offers 22-liter frunk space, coupled with 433-liter boot space, to meet all passengers’ space requirements.

Leading Technology: Hyundai Creta Electric ensures that every journey is backed by technology. To offer a truly tech-led driving experience, Hyundai Creta Electric is equipped with:

In-car Payment – Hyundai Creta Electric comes with in-car payment, elevating customers’ convenience by enabling them to pay for EV charging directly from the car’s infotainment system at more than 1,150 charging points. Customers can locate over 10,000 charging points across India using the myHyundai mobile app. Digital Key – Hyundai Creta Electric offers a digital key, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch. ADAS Linked Regenerative Braking System – Hyundai Creta Electric is equipped with an ADAS-linked regenerative braking system that automatically detects the distance from the vehicle in front and adjusts the regenerative braking level accordingly. Shift-by-Wire (SBW) – Hyundai Creta Electric features a column-type design shift-by-wire system, offering intuitive control with increased convenience and a futuristic driving experience. Single Pedal Drive (i-Pedal)- Hyundai Creta Electric comes with i-Pedal technology, enabling the driver to accelerate, decelerate, or come to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal. The car will come to a complete stop simply by removing the foot from the accelerator. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) – Hyundai Creta Electric comes with innovative Vehicle-to-Load technology, allowing passengers access to power while camping or during an emergency. It enables the powering of gadgets and appliances both inside and outside the vehicle, ensuring occupants never run out of power. In-car Experience – Hyundai Creta Electric elevates the in-car experience with its advanced entertainment system, featuring a BOSE premium sound 8-speaker system for immersive, high-quality audio. It is complemented by in-car music streaming via JioSaavn[vi] Advanced Climate Control – Hyundai Creta Electric features a touch-type Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with a driver-only mode and ventilated front seats to maximize comfort. The vehicle also comes with a cooled glove box and a front armrest with cooled storage. Intelligent Voice Commands – With 268 embedded voice-enabled commands and 132 Hindi voice commands, Hyundai Creta Electric enables effective control of various aspects by simply speaking your preferences. It also supports a safer and more intuitive driving experience. Hyundai Bluelink Connectivity – 70+ connected features with Hyundai Bluelink for enhanced convenience and security, keeping the occupants connected to the vehicle throughout.

Electrifying Performance: Hyundai Creta Electric is powered by Hyundai’s cutting-edge technology, offering electrifying performance on the go.

Thrilling Acceleration – With an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds, Hyundai Creta Electric makes every commute a thrilling experience for passengers. High Energy Density – Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two battery packs: 51.4 kWh battery pack (long-range) offering 473 km[vii] in a single charge 42 kWh battery pack offering 390 km[viii] in a single charge Powerful Performance – The 51.4 kWh battery pack (long range) generates 126 kW (171 PS) of power, while the 42 kWh battery pack generates 99 kW (135 PS) of power. This flexibility allows customers to choose the option that best fits their driving needs, ensuring a powerful and efficient driving experience. Battery Heater – Hyundai Creta Electric comes equipped with a battery heater that ensures maximized charging performance and range in cold weather conditions. 11 kW fast smart connected wall box charger – Hyundai Creta Electric can be charged from 10% to 100% in just 4[ix] hours using the 11 kW smart connected wallbox charger (AC home charging). The charger comes with smart connectivity, and users can operate it directly from the myHyundai app. Fast Charging using DC Charger – With fast DC charger, Hyundai Creta Electric can be charged from 10%-80% in just 58 [x] minutes. 100 kW: 39 minutes[xi]

50 kW: 58 minutes

All-around Safety: Hyundai Creta Electric is engineered to offer all-around safety to occupants, with a range of advanced features to provide complete peace of mind:

Strong Body Structure – Built with approx. 75% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) and High Strength Steel (HSS), along with extensive use of hot stamping, Hyundai Creta Electric forms a cocoon around occupants, ensuring their safety during every journey. Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS – Hyundai Creta Electric comes with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, offering 19 tech-enabled safety functions. These include Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Collision Warning, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, delivering a comprehensive safety suite. More than 75 Advanced Safety Features including 52 safety features offered as standard across all variants – With more than 75 advanced safety features and 52 standard features across all variants, Hyundai Creta Electric ensures maximum protection for all occupants. Safety features as standard across all variants: Six airbags All-wheel disc brakes Electronic parking brakes (EPB) with auto hold Hill -Start Assist Control (HAC) and Hill Descent Control (HDC) Electric Stability Control (ESC) with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Child Seat Anchor (ISOFIX) Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Additionally, Hyundai Creta Electric offers surround view monitor (SVM), blind view monitor (BVM), rain sensing wipers, and front parking sensors (FPAS) IP67 Rated Battery – The vehicle’s battery is IP67 rated, making it resistant to dust and water ingress for greater peace of mind on all terrains and weather conditions. It has also undergone a 16-feet drop test, ensuring customer safety. The vehicle has also undergone a water soak test, driving through 420mm of water for 120 seconds before being driven out.

SOURCE: Hyundai