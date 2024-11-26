Honda UK wins The Motor Ombudsman’s 2024 Customer Service Star Award

Honda UK has been named the winner of this year’s Motor Ombudsman Customer Service Star Award for Vehicle Manufacturers

Honda UK is delighted to announce that it has won The Motor Ombudsman’s ‘Customer Service Star Award’ for accredited vehicle manufacturers. This award allows consumers to publicly recognise individual staff members, or organisations as a whole, that have gone the extra mile when assisting them. Honda also became the first ever two-time winner of this category in the annual Star Awards competition, having also won the award in 2022.

The Customer Service Star Awards recognise the UK head offices of the organisations accredited to The Motor Ombudsman’s long-established New Car and Vehicle Warranty Product Codes of Practice. These Codes are designed to promote the delivery of even higher standards of service to consumers in the sale and management of warranty policies for both new, and older vehicles once the initial term offered by a manufacturer has expired.

Nearly 3,300 online nominations were submitted by motorists in the latest Star Awards contest – the highest ever volume of submissions received. Nominations consisted of short accounts written by consumers which showcase exceptional levels of service delivered by businesses and individuals after going beyond the call of duty, making them worthy of being recognised with a trophy.

The entry from a consumer regarding their communication with Honda UK that stood out for all three judges. With the individual owning a 30-year-old vehicle, and with parts hard to come by for their model, the customer service team went above and beyond to source information on what was needed for repairs, with calls to the home of the brand in Japan to ensure that the consumer was equipped with the right information to rectify a fault with a roof mechanism on their sports car.

Sarah Roseblade, Head of Customer at Honda UK, explained: “We are delighted to once again be the holder of a Customer Service Award, and even more so, to be the first vehicle manufacturer to ‘achieve the double’ in the history of the competition. Regardless of how big or small a customer’s needs are, a car is often someone’s pride and joy that carries a substantial investment, especially if it is a classic, as is the case with the individual who kindly put us forward.”

Sarah added: “As a brand, Honda’s philosophy has always been to put our customers first – they are at the heart of what we do, and we always strive to do our upmost to find solutions for them. I’m incredibly proud to see that this philosophy was put into practice when our team diligently supported one of our very long-standing Honda owners to get their car back to a full working condition.”

Commenting on the 2024 Customer Service Star Awards, Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: “We would like to congratulate Honda UK, as well as the businesses that have been highly commended in the year’s Star Awards competition. They all set great examples of the brilliant levels of customer service that today’s motorists rightly expect. Equally, they cast the spotlight on the willingness of people to take the time and effort, to go above and beyond what would be ordinarily expected of them to ensure the total satisfaction of customers. We are delighted to have these businesses within our accredited network.”

SOURCE: Honda