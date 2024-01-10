Honda U.S. and Canada manufacturing locations honored by U.S. EPA for outstanding energy efficiency

Honda Ohio Data Center and North American Quality Center also earn ENERGY STAR certification

All Honda U.S. and Canada auto plant locations have earned the 2023 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR Certificate for Outstanding Energy Efficiency, working toward the company’s Triple Action to Zero approach, which includes the global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050.

Honda has been a leader in ENERGY STAR certification since the EPA began awarding the distinction to industrial plants in 2006. Honda’s U.S. mass production manufacturing plants, including those building vehicles, engines and transmissions,1 that earned ENERGY STAR certification for 2023 include:

Marysville and East Liberty Auto Plants in Ohio earned the award for the 18th consecutive year

Indiana Auto Plant achieved certification for the 12th year in a row

Anna Engine Plant in Ohio garnered its sixth award

Alabama Auto Plant engine plant received its fifth award

Honda Transmission Plant-Ohio received its fourth award

Honda Transmission Plant-Georgia earned its fourth award

Moreover, Honda of Canada Mfg. also earned its fourth award in 2023 for its auto and engine plants. (NOTE: the U.S. EPA began offering ENERGY STAR Certification of manufacturing plants in Canada in 2018, working with Natural Resources, Canada.)

Honda is working toward its global goal of zero environmental impact by 2050 through its “Triple Action to Zero” approach, including achieving carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities, 100% utilization of renewable energy, and resource circulation, utilizing 100% sustainable materials by reprocessing products back to raw materials and reusing those materials in the creation of new products.

Through the company’s Green Factory initiatives, Honda is working comprehensively to address the environmental impacts of product manufacturing, including water use, energy use, waste and emissions. Honda per-vehicle CO 2 emissions from auto production have been reduced by 39% over the last 10 years. The company has also achieved near zero-waste-to-landfill, reducing waste to landfills by 90% since 2001.

Honda also is offsetting CO 2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power that seek to cover more than 60% of the electricity Honda uses in North America.

“Our global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050 has led Honda to undertake a number of environmental initiatives at our manufacturing plants in North America,” said Jeff Waid, who leads Honda’s Green Factory efforts for manufacturing in North America. “Energy efficiency initiatives and sustainable business practices focused on waste and water reduction are central to our environmentally responsible practices and we are honored to earn the U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR certificate.”

Additionally, two Honda support facilities – the Ohio Data Center and the North American Quality Center – also earned 2023 ENERGY STAR certification. The certification award was the sixth for the Ohio Data Center and the fifth for the North American Quality Center.

ENERGY STAR certifications are awarded to plants in the top 25th percentile of all plants in the nation with regard to energy performance. ENERGY STAR certifications are based on energy used per unit produced.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

SOURCE: Honda