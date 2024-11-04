GWM showcases global smart automotive innovations at the 2024 Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit

Recently, Ms. Wu Huixiao, the CTO of GWM was invited to attend the 2024 Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, where she presented the company’s latest achievements in the field of smart technology to top global enterprises and media

Recently, Ms. Wu Huixiao, the CTO of GWM was invited to attend the 2024 Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, where she presented the company’s latest achievements in the field of smart technology to top global enterprises and media. As a leader in China’s automotive manufacturing sector, GWM has set new benchmarks in the global smart automotive field through advanced technology applications and innovations. This appearance not only showcased GWM‘s leading strengths in smart technology but also marked significant progress in its “Global Ecosystem Expansion” strategy.

Wu Huixiao stated, “We are dedicated to providing customers with high-quality, intelligent driving experiences. We are also the best practitioners in the field of smart full-power solutions. Our vision is to offer intelligent, safe, and reliable products for users worldwide. To meet global user demands, we have established R&D and production facilities in multiple countries, and created an integrated industrial chain that covers everything from automotive manufacturing to critical components.”

GWM leads globally with “Chinese Smart Manufacturing”

From the early days of “Made in China” to today’s “Chinese Smart Manufacturing,” the growth and progress of GWM represent the company’s development journey and embody China’s automotive industry’s intelligent transformation. With years of technological accumulation and innovative breakthroughs, GWM has gradually moved from being a leader in the domestic market to showcasing strong competitiveness on the global stage.

It’s worth noting that GWM’ s advancements in smart technology extend beyond hardware manufacturing to proprietary core technology development. Through a global R&D network and sustained technological investments, GWM has crafted world-class competitive smart solutions. This transition from “manufacturing” to “smart manufacturing” highlights the rise of Chinese automotive brands in the global tech landscape.

GWM has been early to invest in smart technology, covering areas such as intelligent space, smart mobility, EE architecture, cloud platforms, and AI with strong capabilities. Its comprehensive smart solution, Coffee AI, acts as a “digital engine” powering GWM’ s smart transformation. Driven by AI, Coffee AI establishes an intelligent foundation with electronic architecture, enables safe mobility with smart technology, and provides versatile services through intelligent spaces, creating a cloud in one experience, facilitating interconnected and intelligent mobility.

Leading with technology to drive innovation

In the realm of intelligent space, GWM’ s third-generation intelligent space system, Coffee OS 3, has stood out. As a core part of Coffee AI, Coffee OS 3 combines visual appeal, ease of use, enjoyment, sound quality, and intelligence. With outstanding performance and a smooth user experience, it has led related rankings for 16 consecutive weeks. Users can experience a unique sense of technology through features like Coffee GPT and Coffee AI Sound. Coffee OS 3 has not only elevated the in-car intelligence level but has also set a new technological benchmark for the entire industry.

In the field of smart mobility, GWM’s third-generation intelligent driving system—Coffee Pilot Ultra—has also gained much attention. GWM held multi-city live-streamed events in Baoding, Chongqing, Chengdu, and Shenzhen, showcasing the powerful performance and practical applications of smart technology through complex scenario demonstrations. As GWM’s first NOA-enabled intelligent six-seater flagship SUV, the WEY 07 has seen continuous sales growth since its launch, serving as a key support for the company’s smart layout.

At the recently concluded 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicle Conference, the WEY 07 once again became the center of attention, representing the top tier of domestic intelligent driving as it appeared on CCTV News Broadcast. Among more than 200 participating automakers, the new WEY07 stood out with its outstanding intelligent connectivity features, earning prominent coverage on CCTV, further demonstrating its leading technological strength.

Advancing global R&D and technological innovation

GWM has achieved significant progress in the domestic market while also attracting attention with its global expansion. The company has established R&D centers in multiple countries, employing over 15,000 engineers, with nearly 5,000 dedicated to advanced research in the field of smart technology. In 2023, GWM invested 48% of its total R&D budget into smart technology, providing a robust foundation for its smart transformation.

Propelled by the global wave of smart technology, GWM’ s global expansion and independent technological innovation complement each other. Through its global R&D network, the company continuously absorbs, integrates, and innovates to advance the iterative development of smart products.

At this top global tech summit, GWM’ s sub-brand, SOUO, made an impressive appearance, with its first touring vehicle, the S2000GL, drawing particular attention. This vehicle incorporates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, marking the first application of Qualcomm’s automotive-grade chip in a motorcycle. Leveraging this chip platform,the touring vehicle of SOUO features OTA capabilities and an automotive-grade intelligent cockpit.

Backed by GWM’s R&D strength, the GWM SOUO S2000GL is equipped with the world’s only 8&8 powertrain—a horizontally opposed eight-cylinder engine with a 2000cc displacement and an 8-speed DCT. The motorcycle, blending technology with an exceptional driving experience, has been officially launched on October 26, bringing an unprecedented riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide.

In the future, as the global market demand for smart and environmentally friendly mobility grows, GWM’ s global expansion will become a crucial engine for its ongoing development, helping Chinese brands secure a more prominent position in the global market.

SOURCE: GWM