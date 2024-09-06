GWM overseas sales hit new high

On September 1st, Great Wall Motor Company Limited released its sales data for August 2024

On September 1st, Great Wall Motor Company Limited released its sales data for August 2024. The data shows that in August, it sold 40,454 vehicles overseas, marking a year-on-year increase of 31.60% and setting a new record for monthly overseas sales. From January to August, the company’s overseas sales reached 280,139 vehicles, up 54.20% year-on-year.

GWM adheres to a long-term strategy, maintaining business integrity, and promotes quality manufacturing to achieve both volume and quality growth. By accelerating its overseas expansion through an “global ecosystem” approach, the company’s operational performance is keep increasing. Global development is a crucial pillar for GWM. The company now has over 14 million global users, with cumulative overseas sales exceeding 1.6 million vehicles, and more than 1,300 overseas sales channels, demonstrating significant success in its“global ecosystem” approach to international markets.

The increase in sales is backed by the acceleration of overseas expansion. In August, GWM held a regional brand launch event in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, showcasing the HAVAL, ORA, TANK SUVs, and POER brands, highlighting the company’s product strength, technological reserves, and determination to expand into the South American market. In Brazil, the HAVAL H6 and ORA 03 won three awards in the “Best Buy” competition organized by the well-known automotive media outlet Quatro Rodas. Additionally, the TANK 300 and WEY 07 shone at the Interlagos Motor Show, where the ORA 03 GT limited edition co-branded with local fashion brand Approve was unveiled.

All past achievements are merely the prelude, and the future holds great promise. GWM will continue to uphold its long-termism strategy, focus on intelligent new energy vehicles, and advance its globalization strategy, relying on superior technology research and development, financial chain, and industrial ecosystem to contribute to the rapid and sustainable development of automotive industry.

SOURCE: GWM