Global NCAP’s first five star car in Africa: The Mahindra XUV300

Global NCAP launches a new #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test result today in partnership with AA South Africa and with the welcome support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

In a milestone moment for vehicle safety, the India manufactured Mahindra XUV300 becomes Global NCAP’s first five star car in Africa.

The XUV300 achieved a five star rating for the Indian market in 2020. Global NCAP’s Indian and African programmes share the same assessment protocols and following a production compliance review, the rating has been confirmed for the model’s roll out in Africa.

ADULT OCCUPANT

The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver’s chest showed adequate protection while passenger’s chest received good protection. The bodyshell was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings. Footwell area was rated as stable. Side impact Regulation UN95: the car met technical requirements of regulation UN95 as standard. The vehicle has standard SBR for driver and passenger. The car has standard ABS.

CHILD OCCUPANT

The child seat for the 3 year old was able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact offering fair protection to the chest. The 18 month old CRS was installed with ISOFIX and support leg and protection offered to the 1.5 year old dummy was good. The vehicle offers standard ISOFIX and top tether anchorages in the 2 outboard rear seats and does not offer 3 point belts in all seating positions. The car offers passenger airbag disconnection switch in case a rear facing CRS needs to be installed in the front passenger seat.

David Ward, Towards Zero Foundation President said,

“We are delighted to see the first five star result in our Safer Cars for Africa project. This is a landmark moment for vehicle safety in Africa. We are particularly pleased to recognise the continued safety commitment from Mahindra. The XUV300 was engineered in India and demonstrates the capability of the domestic Indian auto industry to achieve excellence in safety design and performance for global export markets.”

Willem Groenewald, AA South Africa CEO said,

“This is a milestone event for the #SaferCarsforAfrica project, and signals that it is possible to achieve this excellent rating for vehicles in our market. We are particularly pleased that this rating has been achieved through a compliance review. We applaud the fact that there is a reasonably priced five star vehicle available in Africa which gives consumers a safe choice when purchasing a new car.”

SOURCE: Global NCAP