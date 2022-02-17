GF Casting Solutions Kunshan receives FAW-Volkswagen Eco Development Award

In 2021, FAW-Volkswagen chose GF Casting Solutions as one of their supplying partners to join forces and bring environmental activities forward. Both FAW-Volkswagen and GF Casting Solutions aim for similar goals: saving energy, increasing efficiency, decreasing emissions and costs.

At the 2022 FAW-Volkswagen Supplier Conference in Changchun (China), GF Casting Solutions Kunshan was awarded with the Eco Development Award for their continuous outstanding efforts in the sustainability development in FAW-VW’s supply chain. The whole event was focusing on the new vision on intelligent supply chains. To represent GF Casting Solutions, Daniel Hu, Head of Marketing & Sales BU China, and Fritz Zhou, Key Account Manager VW, attended the event and accepted the award on behalf of the whole company.

The iron casting plant in Kunshan was opened in 2009 and is one of two production sites of GF Casting Solutions close to Shanghai. The company is specialized in manufacturing of high-quality iron castings for light vehicles, trucks and industrial applications. As a leading casting supplier with modern production lines for lightweight iron casting solutions, the annual production capacity is about 60,000 tons. In addition to the foundry, an in-house R&D department for Asia allows high-level customer support and stable production processes.

