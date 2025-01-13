Geely unveiled auto industry’s first-ever “Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles” technology system

Geely recently introduced the groundbreaking "Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles" technology system at CES 2025

Geely recently introduced the groundbreaking “Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles” technology system at CES 2025. This system, grounded in an AI-native operating system (OS), covers both consumer and business users and a smart ecosystem that spans aerial, spatial, and terrestrial realms.

Geely aims to create a native “Autonomous Intelligence for Mobility” that is warm, empathetic, and continually evolving. The advanced AI developments built on this system include an end-to-end large voice model, AI digital chassis, smart cockpit, and intelligent driving technology. These innovations will gradually appear in Geely’s future models.

Pioneering Full-Domain AI: Geely’s approach to future mobility

In recent years, AI technology has grown exponentially, driving the manufacturing industry towards intelligence. Geely focuses on integrating and applying AI technology in smart vehicles, resulting in a comprehensive “Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles” system. This system serves consumer users, enterprise users, and a comprehensive smart ecosystem spanning aerial, spatial, and terrestrial realms. Geely’s Full-Domain AI goes beyond in-vehicle AI, offering a broader range of functionalities. Its ultimate goal is to create a native “Autonomous Intelligence for Mobility” that is warm, empathetic, and continuously evolving.

At the core of Geely’s “Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles” system lies a system-level large model AI OS. This versatile platform seamlessly adapts to various endpoints, ensuring system security and user privacy while managing resources and executing tasks efficiently. Through AI OS’s scheduling engine, the system can coordinate the needs and perceived data from devices like vehicles, smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart homes, and other intelligent entities. This enables precise service delivery across platforms, fostering a seamless smart life experience in all scenarios.

Making AI technology in smart vehicles more accessible

According to Geely’s vision, the evolution of smart vehicles will go through three pivotal stages: “Assisted Intelligence,” “Agent Intelligence,” and ultimately “Autonomous Intelligence.” By continuously refining the “Body + Intelligence” paradigm, these vehicles will evolve into “Autonomous Intelligence for Mobility” that are warm and emotional.

Geely’s “Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles” technology system has been seamlessly integrated into its product development cycle. The GEA architecture has been enhanced with the Geely Xingrui AI Large Model, and the cutting-edge Generation 3.0 electronic and electrical architecture (GEEA 3.0), automotive-grade chips, and operating systems have incorporated Geely’s AI technological expertise. This makes Geely a pioneer in the industry, possessing the comprehensive capability to “craft AI vehicles with an AI-centric architecture.”

A collection of Geely’s AI technological innovations, emergent from the “Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles” system, including the AI Galaxy Genie, Flyme Auto Smart Cockpit, Infinite Space, AI Cloud Power, AI Picture Book, AI Sentinel, and Wow Wallpaper, will be selectively rolled out in vehicles based on the unique needs and preferences of different markets.

Geely, empowered by its “Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles” technology system, is poised to lead the charge in integrating the latest AI technologies into its vehicles this year. These cutting-edge advancements include end-to-end large voice models, AI digital chassis, and advanced intelligent driving technology. By embracing these innovations, Geely is further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in bringing AI technology to the automotive sector.

SOURCE: Geely