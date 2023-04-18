Geely Holding showcases next-generation products at Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition

Geely brands advance the Group’s zero-emission electrification journey with new product innovations

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) hailed new electrified product launches at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition by portfolio brands including Geely Auto, Zeekr, Lynk & Co, Volvo Cars, Polestar, smart, and Lotus.

The first in-person global auto show in China for more than three years also saw models, concepts and technologies underpinned by Geely Holding’s latest electrified vehicle architectures from across the wider Group, such as the e-CMA (Compact Modular Architecture), SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture), as well as Volvo Cars’ latest in-house developed fully electric technology base.

Daniel Li, CEO of Geely Holding, said: “We welcome the opportunity to showcase next-generation products from across Geely Holding’s diversified technology and automotive portfolio at China’s leading automotive show. As China’s most international automotive and transport-technology player, we are proud to bring new products to public attention in Shanghai, the commercial capital of the world’s most dynamic car market.”

Shanghai Auto Show by the Brands

The new innovations placed on public display from Geely portfolio companies at the Shanghai Auto Show showcased the Group’s progress in electrification, shared electrified vehicle technology synergies, and accelerating global expansion.

The Group’s mainstream mass-market vehicle brand, Geely Auto brought its new Yinhe Light electric concept and Yinhe L7 long range PHEV SUV for closer examination by the public. The newest hybrid electric model from Geely Auto was developed on the updated e-CMA vehicle architecture optimized for electrified vehicles. Details on expanded exports of Geely Auto brand electrified models to new overseas markets were also shared with media.

Zeekr, the Group’s global electric mobility technology brand brought their newest electric model, the Zeekr X to the show. Launched a week ahead of the Auto Show, the Zeekr X is the brand’s first urban electric SUV developed on the SEA architecture. The brand also unveiled new details on its plans to enter the European market with the 001 and X being the first products set to be offered to European customers later this year.

Lynk & Co, the Group’s global premium brand unveiled their newest mid-sized hybrid electric SUV, the 08 to the public at the Auto Show. The 08 was designed in Gothenburg and developed on the updated CMA2.0 for global markets. Lynk & Co also announced their plans to accelerate expansion of the brand’s presence in Gulf Regions and in Southeast Asian markets, and offer users a wider selection of products.

Volvo Cars debuted their newest EX90 flagship electric SUV and the EX90 Excellence for the first time in China at the Auto Show. The EX90 was developed on the company’s new in-house developed fully electric technology base.

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand listed on the New York Nasdaq stock exchange with Volvo Cars as its largest shareholder, held the debut of its fully-electric Polestar 4 SUV coupé at the Auto Show in addition to showcasing the Polestar 3 SUV and the updated 2024 Polestar 2. Polestar 4 is the SUV coupé, transformed – developed on Geely’s SEA architecture and marrying the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV in a package enhanced by modern technology. The brand also showcased Polestar 3 in public for the first time in China at the event. Sharing synergies with its largest shareholder, Volvo Cars, the Polestar 3 was developed on the same technology base as the Volvo EX90. Production of Polestar 3 is set to begin in China later this year and next year in the USA. Polestar 2, built on Geely’s CMA platform in cooperation with Volvo Cars, received major mechanical, sustainability and efficiency upgrades for the 2024 model year, and is now officially available in China. Polestar 2 is produced in Taizhou.

In a sign of ongoing partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the joint venture smart debuted its second electric model, smart #3. The coupe SUV shares the same design philosophy as the smart #1 with a sportier design and the same technological underpinnings developed on Geely’s SEA vehicle architecture. The model debut coincides with the 25th anniversary of the brand. Following its debut in China, the smart #3 will enter European markets at a later date.

Lotus, the British sports car maker, took the opportunity at the Shanghai show to showcase its first electric Hyper SUV, the Eletre. The brand’s first electric model was developed on EPA (Electric Premium Architecture), the Lotus customized vehicle architecture derived from Geely’s SEA vehicle architecture. Sales and deliveries of Eletre has already started last month in China and will start soon for global customers with show cars being delivered to many Lotus dealers abroad.

Geely Holding regards the Shanghai show as an opportunity to demonstrate its international reach, with portfolio automotive brands expanding their presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, Mideast, and America. All of the Group’s portfolio brands have showcased electrified products developed from the onset for both China and the global markets.

The synergies that exist between Geely Holding’s brands encourage collaboration across the globe. Geely Holding is soon to initiate the process of sharing technological know-how with Renault, as it furthers collaboration with the French carmaker in a new joint-venture focused on next-generation internal combustion engines and synthetic e-fuels.

SOURCE: Geely