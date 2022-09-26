Geely Holding Group expands Mobileye collaboration

Mobileye and Geely Holding Group aim to expand their collaboration to include three additional Geely brands

Mobileye and Geely Holding Group announced today the expansion of their ongoing collaboration for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle technology. The announcement follows the successful launch of the ZEEKR 001 premium electric vehicle (EV) with Mobileye SuperVision™ technology, with more than 40,000 vehicles already on the road and ahead of an over-the-air (OTA) update that will unlock SuperVision’s full capabilities.

Building on the success with the premium electric mobility technology brand ZEEKR, three additional brands under the Geely Holding Group umbrella are set to globally launch electric vehicle models with Mobileye SuperVision technology beginning next year. ZEEKR will also introduce Mobileye SuperVision on two new EV models, as well as developing new lidar-based features with Mobileye.

“We have proudly worked with ZEEKR, our strategic partner, on the first consumer deployment of SuperVision technology, demonstrating both its on-road capabilities and its ability to evolve through over-the-air updates,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye president and chief executive officer. “This is only the beginning of potential applications for this technology, and with these new projects, we will demonstrate how SuperVision can be adapted to any brand’s specific needs.”

An Conghui, president of Geely Holding Group and CEO of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, said: “Mobileye is an important strategic partner for ZEEKR. As the cooperation between ZEEKR and Mobileye continues to deepen, Mobileye’s globally leading intelligent driving technologies will be used in more ZEEKR models in the future. ZEEKR is committed to openness and integrating future technologies in various fields to provide our users with better intelligent drive experiences.”

ZEEKR 001 customers already benefit from constantly upgrading surround vision-based, highway-assist capabilities with special safety features. The system is expected to receive full SuperVision capabilities through over-the-air updates by the end of this year that will bring ZEEKR customers‘ driving experience to the next level.

Mobileye SuperVision is powered by two 7 nanometer EyeQ®5 system-on-chip. It supports point-to-point assisted driving under a wide range of road types – from highway, arterial and rural to urban. Mobileye SuperVision enables the vehicle to change lanes autonomously, navigate intersections and manage key driving priorities, as well as powering automated parking and preventive steering and braking. The Mobileye SuperVision system uses 11 high-resolution cameras – seven long-range and four parking cameras – to provide full visual coverage surrounding the vehicle.

SOURCE: Intel