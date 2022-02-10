Gain a better overview: New design for Webasto ChargeConnect App

Webasto has made its app is more user-friendly following the current update

Webasto, electromobility systems partner and a leading supplier to the automotive industry, ushers in the New Year with a update for its Webasto ChargeConnect App, which is specially designed for Webasto charging systems. Using the innovative app – an in-house development by Webasto – users are able to call up the current status of their charging stations at any time and from anywhere. They can, for example, view the charging history and energy consumption, as well as manage and control the charging infrastructure. The January 28 update now offers a significant improvement in user-friendliness. Thanks to the new design, operation becomes even more intuitive, because the dashboard has been fundamentally revised, making it much clearer to users. The Quick Start Guide has now also been integrated into the app. This helps users quickly and easily grasp the many practical functions of the Webasto ChargeConnect app. New options for exporting individual or multiple charging data from previous charging sessions also form part of the update: PDF, XLS and CSV formats are now available too. Moreover, a new function has been added which allows users to enter their most frequently used charging stations as favorites. This means, for example, that they are able to start charging sessions even faster.

SOURCE: Webasto