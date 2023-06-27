First electric EcoCombi hits the road in the Netherlands

Vlot Logistics has become the first company to add a fully electric EcoCombi to its fleet in the Netherlands

Vlot Logistics has become the first company to add a fully electric EcoCombi to its fleet in the Netherlands. The DAF CF Electric rigid combination with dolly and semi-trailer is equipped with an electrically driven HIAB hook arm in combination with a 23-ton/metre crane.

Vlot Logistics aims to lead the way with regard to innovation and the use of ‘zero emission’ trucks. The company currently has 10 electrically driven trucks in its fleet, including the new DAF CF Electric EcoCombi, which has a total length of 25.25 metres. “We use this combination for the transport of containers,” says Rokus Vlot, managing director and owner of Vlot Logistics. “With the EcoCombi we can transport three 20-foot containers all at once and this helps to limit the number of journeys. A win-win situation for both the climate and traffic congestion.”

‘Part of our DNA’

“Electric transport is fully embedded in our operations,” continues Rokus Vlot. “The drivers have become used to driving the vehicles and we have adjusted our schedules to make optimal use of the range of 200 to 250 kilometres and to know exactly when the trucks’ batteries are charged.”

Vlot Logistics has its own high-powered 300 kW DC charging station in Rotterdam that can charge the DAF CF Electric’s battery pack up to 80% within one hour. Most of the power comes from solar panels on the roofs at the company’s premises. Rokus Vlot: “It’s the perfect circle!”

SOURCE: DAF