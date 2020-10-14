FCA Canada: Alfa Romeo debuts new campaign ‘Control’

Alfa Romeo is launching a new campaign titled “Control”, across digital streaming, and online video placements. The spot, with voiceover by actor Alexander Skarsgård, who appeared in the Alfa Romeo “Type A” campaign earlier this year, shines a spotlight on both the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

“For Alfa Romeo, the driver is always at the centre,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “This driver-centred focus, highlighted by the new campaign, is enhanced by Alfa Romeo’s updated cockpits featuring premium appointments, a standard 8.8-inch centre touchscreen display, state-of-the-art connectivity and available level II autonomous driving capability, offering our customers more options, ‘control’ and an exhilarating driving experience.”

The video features choreographed stunts with the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, shooting the vehicles with long-exposure video, which create light trail visuals showcasing the design, performance and control that drivers have in their hands when driving an Alfa Romeo.

The music in the spot, “Control,” is by Emmit Fenn. The video was created in partnership with GSD&M.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio

For the 2020 model year, both the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio received significant interior and technology updates, including enhanced driver touchpoints. Per AutoPacific’s 2020 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, owners recognized the improvements, elevating Alfa Romeo’s core models to best-in-class satisfaction scores for Standard Luxury Car (Giulia) and Standard Luxury Crossover SUV (Stelvio).

The Giulia earned top marks for its safety features, infotainment, pricing, front-seat comfort and increased Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) content, while the Stelvio received high ratings for its pricing, driver’s seat ingress/egress and exterior size and design. Both models scored best-in-class for handling and fun to drive, hallmarks of the brand’s exhilarating performance and dynamics.

SOURCE: FCA