5-star green rating: New Fiat 500 achieves top marks from Green NCAP

The New Fiat 500 has been revealed as the most environmentally friendly electric car on the market, according to Green NCAP.

The brand’s first fully electric car was awarded the top five-star rating and becomes the first and only electric vehicle to achieve top marks in all three test areas: Clean Air Index, Energy Efficiency Index and Greenhouse Gases Index.

It’s also the first car to score a maximum score of 10/10 in the Energy Efficiency Index.

Launched in 2019, the Green NCAP assessment is designed to demonstrate how environmentally friendly new cars are, using the results of both laboratory and real-world driving tests. Ratings are then published online so consumers can see how green a car is before purchasing it.

The laboratory tests New 500 was marked on included cold, warm, cold ambient and highway tests. While the real-world tests included typical on-road driving, on-road driving with a heavy load, on-road driving with a light load, an on-road short trip and while stuck in congestion.

All three test indexes are rated equally, signifying equal importance to health, which is affected by pollutant emissions; consumer spending, influenced by a vehicle’s energy efficiency; and the Earth’s future, which is affected by greenhouse gases.

The New 500 is an iconic car with a clear focus on sustainable mobility, modern design and affordability. Designed, engineered and manufactured in Turin, the New 500 is the first model in Fiat history to be fully-electric and 100 per cent made in Italy from the outset. The car provides a raft of best-in-class features such as Level 2 Autonomous Driving technologies, a variety of battery options and a substantial driving range of up to 199 miles (WLTP). With the 85-kW fast charger, it only takes five minutes to charge up enough to travel 30 miles. To charge the battery to 80 per cent, it takes 35 minutes.

The sustainable philosophy of the New 500 is reflected not only in the electric powertrain but also within the interior. The seats are partly made with SEAQUAL® YARN, the weaving of which produces a material derived from recycled plastic, 10 per cent of which originates from the sea and 90 per cent from land.

SOURCE: Stellantis