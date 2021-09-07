Dacia in Munich: Made for adventure

Dacia would like to invite you to discover the All-New Jogger along with the rest of its renewed line-up in the grand outdoors at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich

In 2021, Dacia starts a brand-new chapter of its history by renewing the whole range. Following its small all-electric Spring city car, compact Sandero, and SUV Duster, Dacia is now ready to unveil Dacia Jogger, the reinvented 7-seater family car. These vehicles will be on show for the press and general public in an environment that has been designed to reflect the brand’s new identity and spirit. Modern, authentic, more outdoors: Dacia in Munich is made for adventure.

Dacia Jogger at the Lake Camp in Munich

Following the digital reveal on 3rd September, Dacia Jogger will have its world première on a wooden barge known as Lake Camp, located by motor show’s entrance. The unique display evokes the outdoor spirit behind the all-new 7-seater family car, an ideal companion for families looking to getaway to the great outdoors. The generous dimensions of the Dacia Jogger mean that the car has the best price-to-space ratio in the segment. Dacia Jogger is therefore the most affordable 7-seater on the market. Dacia through and through!

The Dacia Lake Camp, located near the motor show’s entrance, will be open from 6th to 12th September.

Dacia Base Camp in the heart of Munich

From 7th to 12th September, Dacia Jogger will join the rest of Dacia’s renewed range alongside the All-New Duster, Sandero, Sandero Stepway, and Spring at the Königsplatz in Munich. The Dacia Base Camp will open its doors on 7th September at 2pm. Entirely outdoors, Dacia has a range of activities in store for the general public with an original, innovative, and interactive setup.

In linking the two venues as part of the IAA Mobility Blue Lane, Dacia has 15 Dacia Spring on offer for some electrifying test drives.

