CUBONIC to partner with Punch Powertrain for integration and supply of Electric Drive Units in its eLCVs

Strategic partnership agreed between CUBONIC and Punch Powertrain for the integration and supply of Electric Drive Units in CUBONIC’s PeopleMover and CargoMover electric light commercial vehicles

CUBONIC, a pioneering provider of sustainable, highly customizable automated and autonomous electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) solutions, and Punch Powertrain, a developer and manufacturer of innovative and sustainable conventional, hybrid and electric powertrain solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership for the development and manufacturing of CUBONIC’s PeopleMover and CargoMover eLCVs. As part of this partnership, Punch Powertrain will support the integration of its Electric Drive Units in CUBONIC’s vehicle architecture.

The partnership with Punch Powertrain will enable CUBONIC to advance the development of its unique PeopleMover and CargoMover solutions, while collaborating with an agile and innovative provider of sustainable powertrain solutions and drawing on Punch Powertrain’s world-class expertise in developing mobility applications.

CUBONIC develops highly customizable electric LCV solutions enabling automated and autonomous driving, seamless connectivity to customers’ ecosystems, peace-of-mind reliability as well as improved productivity and profitability. CUBONIC’s customer-centric approach involves its customers in the conceptualization of its modular architecture from the beginning, allowing for a wide range of use cases for its PeopleMover and CargoMover vehicles.

Punch Powertrain builds on over 10 years of expertise in development of electric propulsion solutions, investing consistently in Research & Development globally and relying on state-of-the-art testing facilities. The company will leverage its know-how in the development and production of propulsion systems for New Energy Vehicles to support the integration of its Electric Drive Units, which will be installed in CUBONIC’s advanced prototypes at its new site in Pulheim-Brauweiler, Germany.

Günter Butschek, CEO at CUBONIC commented: “The strategic partnership between Punch Powertrain and CUBONIC will enable us to progress the development of our PeopleMover and CargoMover eLCVs at an accelerated pace. With Punch Powertrain, we have found a partner that shares our values of agility, innovation and sustainability and whose expertise will support us in changing the game of last-mile transportation of people and goods with our solutions for years to come”.

Sébastien Mazoyer, CEO at Punch Powertrain added: “We are excited to join CUBONIC as key technology and manufacturing partner to provide our state-of-the-art electric drive units. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision and strategic approach to delivering value to our customers, thanks to our expertise in electric mobility, enabling to accelerate product introduction time to market. Our team is committed to supporting CUBONIC in achieving a differentiated value proposition to its customers. Together, we gear up towards the next level in electric transportation of people and goods.”

SOURCE: Punch Powertrain