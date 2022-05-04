BorgWarner to provide dual inverter for a leading Chinese OEM, further expanding its hybrid system applications

BorgWarner’s high-voltage hairpin eMotors to be used in the Chinese brand’s second-generation 800V propulsion system platform

BorgWarner, a global leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, has been selected to provide high-voltage hairpin (HVH) eMotors for a leading smart electric vehicle brand in China. The eMotors will be used in the company’s second-generation 800V propulsion system platform. The vehicle model equipped with this platform is expected to start mass production in October 2023.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with this Chinese leader in smart EVs, working together to succeed in the Battery Electric Vehicle sector,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “BorgWarner’s eMotors feature premium reliability, higher efficiency as well as superior power and torque density, and exemplify our extensive experience in e-mobility applications.”

The 800V oil-cooled eMotors from BorgWarner are available as either motor assemblies or stator and rotor subassemblies. They incorporate built-in, permanent magnet rotor and proprietary stator insulation enhancement technologies, providing premium durability and reliability. They deliver peak efficiency of over 96% and feature patented HVH stator winding technology. In addition, the motor operates with energy efficiency and environmental friendliness with excellent noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance, and up to 4% higher power and torque density compared to other products of its breed. During vehicle braking and downhill, the motor can also convert mechanical energy into electrical energy and charge the battery through the inverter.

BorgWarner has extensive expertise and an esteemed reputation in the eMotor production industry, boosted by the recent acquisition of Santroll Automotive Components, a carve-out of Santroll’s light vehicle eMotor business. The acquisition is expected to further strengthen BorgWarner’s vertical integration, scale and portfolio breadth in light vehicle e-motors while allowing for increased speed to market.

SOURCE: BorgWarner