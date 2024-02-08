BorgWarner secures boosted dual inverter business with Chinese OEM

Dual inverters with boost to be featured on automaker’s PHEVs and REEVs

BorgWarner has secured a contract with a major Chinese OEM to supply its dual inverter with boost function on a series of the automaker’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and range extended (REEV) electric vehicle passenger car platforms. The boost module is directly integrated into the 400V dual inverter to achieve a higher power density as well as meet local hybrid architecture standards within the Chinese market. This win expands BorgWarner’s product portfolio with this OEM, marking the first 400V dual inverter with boost function.

The voltage-boosted dual inverter is specifically developed for hybrid vehicle models as an integrated solution. The product uses BorgWarner’s Viper platform to implement two inverters and a high-power boost module in a single, compact package and achieves precise control of dual motors with a single, multi-core control chip. Key benefits include increased power density and performance, cost reduction and flexible integration that makes installation easy for automakers.

“As the hybrid vehicle market share continues to grow in China, supplying advanced technology like our boosted dual inverter to support and amplify OEM hybrid vehicle production is crucial,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager of BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “Our skilled engineering team, paired with our reputable quality standards and manufacturing processes, makes us a leader in this space and a great partner in the shift toward electrification.”

The dual inverter with boost will be manufactured and assembled in BorgWarner’s Suzhou, China plant, with production expected to begin September 2024.

SOURCE: BorgWarner