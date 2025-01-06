BlackBerry: QNX collaborates with Microsoft to drive software-defined vehicle innovations

QNX SDP 8.0 coming soon to Microsoft Azure

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited today announced it is collaborating with Microsoft to make it easier for automakers to build, test, and refine software within the cloud, accelerating the development of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

As part of the collaboration, the QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 will soon be available on Microsoft Azure, providing developers with a robust and proven cloud environment to create, test and integrate the software that will power next-generation automotive and Internet of Things applications. Looking to the future, the two companies intend to work together to extend the solution to include the QNX® Hypervisor and the new QNX® Cabin, an innovative reference architecture that allows OEMs to develop hardware agnostic digital cockpits using the cloud.

“A cloud-first, shift-left strategy is becoming a requirement for any competitive development infrastructure,” said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Engineering and Services at QNX. “Together with Microsoft, we are looking at innovative ways to bring Microsoft Azure AI in to support cutting-edge technology early in the development cycle. This approach accelerates development timelines and minimizes risks, allowing automakers to leverage the scale and development velocity inherent to the cloud. Together, we’re paving the way for the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles.”

“This collaboration bolsters our commitment to empower the automotive industry with cutting-edge technology to accelerate innovation,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility, Microsoft. “By combining the strengths of Microsoft Azure and QNX, we’re enabling OEMs to deliver on the promise of the Software-Defined Vehicle.”

At CES 2025, QNX will demonstrate how developers can benefit from the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 on Azure for early testing and validation of software virtually, helping to ensure that potential issues are identified and resolved earlier in the development process.

SOURCE: BlackBerry