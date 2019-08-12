Bentley launches immersive AR app to showcase extraordinary Bentley EXP 100 GT

Bentley Motors today launches ‘Bentley 100 AR’, an augmented reality experience that allows users the opportunity to explore the Bentley EXP 100 GT at their fingertips.

Available on Apple devices, Bentley 100 AR uses a printable QR code to provide an augmented reality experience of the EXP 100 GT, the concept car created to reimagine the future of grand touring.

Through the app, users can explore the concept car in 3D and step inside to interact with the beautifully crafted interior featuring materials and technologies never used or seen before.

At selected Bentley retailers around the world users can interact with a virtual version of the car in full scale. This includes narration by members of Bentley’s design team, JP Gregory and Brett Boydell who explain how the EXP 100 GT is the embodiment of Bentley’s vision of future grand tourers.

As well as the full-scale model, available at selected retailers, users will also be able to see the car in 3D as 3:4 and desktop scale models anywhere they choose, even in their own home.

The app can be downloaded by visiting – https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/bentley-100-ar/id1469201009

Bentley EXP 100 GT

Beyond mere mobility, the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept car will enhance the owner’s Grand Touring experience, whether driving or being driven autonomously.

Bentley EXP 100 GT is borne from pure Bentley DNA and inspired by the company’s deep understanding of the desires of its intelligent, forward-thinking customers. Beautifully styled, it embraces Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a means to reassert the car as a place for creating, experiencing and capturing extraordinary human experiences and emotions.

Designed from the inside out and taking advantage of an all-electric platform, Bentley EXP 100 GT reimagines the Grand Tourer for the world of 2035. This is a world of shared luxury experiences where passenger and driver enjoy equal status in their enjoyment of their extraordinary journeys. The car’s presence and impressive exterior proportions are reminiscent of many of Bentley’s historic Grand Tourers but take these luxury hallmarks into the future. The result is a future vision commensurate with Bentley’s status as the world’s most sought after luxury brand.

The meticulously sculpted cabin is luxuriously tactile, helping to create a harmonious environment designed around the well-being of its passengers. This is seamlessly integrated with the unique AI, known as the Bentley Personal Assistant, which helps the car’s occupants enhance and curate their Grand Tour experiences.

Sustainable innovation is also at the heart of the Bentley EXP 100 GT experience. The car is engineered to create a greater awareness of the world outside, with an intelligently-curated collection of materials including 5,000 year old Copper Infused Riverwood; Compass exterior paint made from recycled rice husks; 100% organic leather-like textile from wine making; British Farmed Wool carpets and embroidered cotton interior surfaces which all create sustainable future luxury, adding to the enhanced reality of the grand touring car of the future.

