Bentley expands the network in Europe with the appointment of Bentley Tbilisi

Bentley Tbilisi is the new official partner in Georgia

Bentley Motors announced today its plans to expand its markets in Europe with the opening of Bentley Tbilisi in Georgia. Scheduled to launch in spring 2025, Bentley Tbilisi is officially open since today to welcome owners and brand enthusiasts. The new showroom is situated at Aghmashenebeli Alley 129, 0131, Tbilisi, Georgia.

Bentley’s latest expansion will include a dedicated 330sq. metre showroom, aftersales facility and a shared 730sq. metre workshop. The new development comes as Bentley Motors reached an operating profit of €261 million in the first six months of 2024, with 5,476 extraordinary cars delivered across the globe, and for Europe 1,054 cars representing 19% for the region.

Operated by the independent group Tegeta, Bentley Tbilisi comes at an important moment in the company’s history, with the introduction of two Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain models, the Continental GT fouth generation, and the Flying Spur Speed, alongside an increase demand for Mulliner personalisation.

Richard Leopold, Regional Director Europe, UK and MEAI, said: “This appointment marks a new milestone for Bentley Motors in Georgia, a market we see with opportunity. This opening is ideally timed, fresh from unveiling the fourth generation Continental GT, the definitive grand tourer, and we look forward to working closely with the Bentley Tbilisi team to ensure success in the region, and welcoming customers to experience our full range of models and Bentley experiences.”

Bentley Tbilisi is open to welcome customers and brand ethusiasts and the official opening is expected to be in Q1 – 2025. The new facilities will be located on Aghmashenebeli Alley 129, 0131, Tbilisi, Georgia, with an operational team already in place to answer prospects and customers questions.

SOURCE: Bentley