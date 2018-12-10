Audi extends mobility services in China and strengthens global hub network

The Audi network for flexible premium mobility is growing: The Four Rings now offers Audi on demand+ at another location in the northwest of Beijing. As such, the company now covers an area of more than 300 square kilometers for its users. For added convenience, customers can alternatively pick up their desired car at the airport in the Chinese capital. Audi also intends to offer the service in Sanya on Hainan Island by late 2018. As a result the company will be increasing its number of locations to 46 this year, bringing the total number of customers to six figures.

After this years` start of the individual mobility service Audi on demand+, which is tailored to customers’ requirements in Beijing, more locations are now opening up there. The customer configures a car to their precise needs using the smartphone app and books it for a certain period. An exclusive concierge service delivers the ordered model to the user’s desired location in an area covering more than 300 square kilometers around the megacity’s Fourth Ring Road. Naturally customers can also collect and return the car themselves at a central location.

Audi on demand+ is now also available for passengers at Beijing Airport. They use Audi on demand+ straight after landing and continue their journey with the brand’s latest models.

The company is also extending its fleet for Audi on demand+ in the Chinese metropolis. The premium brand’s full range is now available including the latest products and technologies as well as extensive equipment: from the compact A3 through to the sporty Audi R8. As a result, Audi on demand+ is as ideal for business trips as it is for weekend trips, and also provides a viable alternative on those days where traffic bans are in place.

From the end of the year, Audi on demand+ will also be available to tourists and locals at the Sanya holiday resort on Hainan Island. Like in Peking the service is offered at the airport. Furthermore cars will be delivered to customers in the whole Sanya area.

In 2018, the Ingolstadt-based automaker focused on scaling and extending its mobility network in Asia and Europe. New locations such as Tokyo, Singapore and London were added; the existing network in Beijing and Hong Kong was extended. For the first time in Europe, dealers in the UK are also acting as the first port of call for mobility service customers. Following the acquisition by the Four Rings of the car-rental service Silvercar in the United States, 25 new mobility hubs have also been created in the country under the “Silvercar by Audi” name. Further locations will follow in 2019.

SOURCE: Audi