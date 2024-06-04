Alliance for Automotive Innovation announces addition to safety policy team

Automotive safety, engineering and technology expert will support development of safety policy across U.S.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation today announced an addition to its safety policy team:

Lauren Collins joins as Director, Safety Policy and will support the association’s advocacy work in Washington, D.C. and state capitals.

Collins has 20 years of experience in the automotive field. Most recently, she was a lead transportation systems engineer at the MITRE Corporation where she shaped research and public-private partnership activities on advanced and automated driving technology and electric vehicles. She previously worked as a contractor at the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, supporting the agency’s engineering, regulatory and policy development work.

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation