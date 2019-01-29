All-new Renault Clio: the icon of a new generation

Renewing an icon; continuing the saga

Renault is presenting the All-New Clio, the fifth generation of the automotive icon. To date some 15 million units of the Clio have been sold since it was launched in 1990 and it has become Groupe Renault’s best-selling model worldwide. Clio represents the French population’s favourite car more than any other model and has risen to the top of the B segment in Europe since 2013. In a remarkable sales performance, Clio sales increased each year between 2012 and 2018.

More modern and athletic, the All-New Clio draws on the DNA responsible for its success for nearly 30 years. It builds on the strengths of each of the four previous generations, opening a new and highly anticipated chapter in an illustrious story.

From Clio I, it has all the makings of a larger vehicle. Like the model launched in 1990, the All-New Clio features technology found on higher-end vehicles such as Mégane and Espace.

From Clio II, it has adopted extremely high standards of spaciousness and comfort.

Like Clio III, it ushers in a new era in terms of perceived quality.

From Clio IV, it inherits a strong design, one that inspired the entire Renault range and became a true trademark.

Designed according to the “Evolution and Revolution” principle, the All-New Clio rewrites the rule book with more mature body styling and an entirely revamped interior. Featuring more sculpted lines and a more assertive front end, the All-New Clio gains in vitality and modernity while remaining instantly recognisable, despite the fact that it comprises 100 per cent new parts. Inside, the revolution is strikingly clear. The completely redesigned interior is inspired by higher-end segments, both in terms of perceived quality and available technology. These strengths benefit all motorists, bringing them greater practicality and ease in use.

