Alfa Romeo to star at Brussels Motor Show 2025

Alfa Romeo will be featuring at the 101st Brussels Motor Show

Alfa Romeo will be featuring at the 101st Brussels Motor Show, due to take place from January 10-19, 2025, with two world premieres: the fascinating INTENSA special series and the brand-new Junior IBRIDA Q4. It is the greatest example of the determination and audacity of the Italian global brand, now preparing to experience a very intense and exciting 2025 with the launch of a wide range of major innovations, ready to excite Alfisti fans all over the world.

The spotlight will be on the debuts of the Tonale and Stelvio INTENSA, representing the new INTENSA special series – available throughout the line-up. It pays homage to the brand’s identity by means of exclusive features and details, combined with the best technological solutions to provide a unique driving experience. Stelvio and Tonale INTENSA will be on display at the show, as two models full of appeal, expected to intrigue visitors and excite the brand’s fans.

Junior Q4 will also be making its international debut, to complete the broadest line-up in the segment. Available on the Ibrida version, representing Alfa Romeo’s everyday sportiness in an urban style, the new model features two electric motors: one positioned on the front axle, integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; the second mounted on the rear axle, ensuring traction on all four wheels but without a physical connection between the front and rear axles. This configuration allows for optimal torque distribution and provides excellent traction in all driving conditions.

Definitely not to be missed on the “Italian Premiere” stand, the Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce, the highest-performance version that embodies the brand’s sporty attitude, in a compact car. It is based on the usual Alfa Romeo formula, pairing its proverbial excellence, best-in-class driving dynamics, segment-leading technological and engine solutions with an extremely characterizing design, unmistakably the work of the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile.

Plenty of admiration is expected to go to the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, the upshot of the perfect combination of beauty and technology. Made in only 33 exclusive units, according to a unique artisan process, the new two-seater coupé pays homage to its 1967 predecessor – the car considered by many to be one of the most beautiful ever – and takes the brand of noble Italian sportiness since 1910 into its new era of efficient sports. A few weeks ago, the first of 33 units was delivered.

World premiere of the new INTENSA special series

Alfa Romeo presents the new “INTENSA” Special Series, available throughout the line-up and featuring exclusive design interventions to celebrate the identity of a brand with a strong, bold and visceral attitude. Available on Giulia, Stelvio, Tonale and Junior, the new INTENSA special series offers a new, characterizing perspective on all models in the line-up, with the ability through the details to strongly express the attitude of a brand, its historical tradition, and its vision.

Alfa Romeo’s history is characterized by technical innovations, sportiness, and national identity. From its earliest victories in car competitions to cutting-edge technology, the focus has always been on intensity of research and development. Just as driving an Alfa Romeo is an intense experience, thanks to the combination of driving dynamics, agility, and the human-machine relationship. The result is driving pleasure that few other brands can match. The extensive wealth of history at the brand, which dates back to 1910, is also full of moments that can be defined as intense, from economic and industrial challenges to great sporting victories. Each phase of its evolution has contributed to building a strong and passionate identity, embodying Italian culture and lifestyle. Intensity is therefore a common thread that runs through the entire history of Alfa Romeo, making it a unique and beloved brand all over the world.

The spirit of this special series is fully encapsulated in the famous words of Orazio Satta Puliga, Alfa Romeo’s technical manager from the end of World War 2: “Alfa Romeo is not just a car factory: its cars are something more than conventionally built models. It’s a kind of disease, the enthusiasm for a means of transport. It’s a way of life, a very special way of creating a motor vehicle. Something that resists definitions. Its components are like those irrational traits of the human spirit that cannot be explained by logical terminology.” This quote captures the very soul of the Alfa Romeo brand and is fully reflected in the new INTENSA special series, where every detail has been designed to embody this philosophy and offer a unique and unforgettable experience, paying homage to a legendary history now looking ahead to the future of mobility.

Tonale INTENSA features 20” two-tone alloy wheels with a new design, light gold diamond-cut finishes and Dark Miron dark gray paintwork. The exterior has a distinctly sporty look, distinguished by gloss black painted moldings and tailpipes with matt Dark Miron accents, exclusive black brake calipers with the Alfa Romeo signature in light gold and the dual chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes (available in the Plug-in Hybrid Q4 version). Three colors are available: Rosso Alfa, Verde Montreal, and Nero Alfa. The interiors offer a refined color contrast and are embellished by the new black Alcantara seats, with contrasting leather-colored stitching, the Alfa Romeo logo embroidered on the front headrests in tan and contrasting gray stitching, exclusive to the Intensa version. The dashboard has also been embellished, now with exclusive Alcantara upholstery with contrasting tan stitching, multicolored ambient lighting and the new two-tone steering wheel with tan accents and contrasting leather-colored stitching. The “signature” of the special series lays in the Intensa logos in the passenger compartment, embroidered on the front center armrest and heat-embossed on the inner side panels of the front seats. The interior is completed by door panels with contrasting stitching in tan. In the passenger compartment of the Tonale, the standout features are the redesigned central tunnel, the new rotary selector for the automatic transmission and the revamped instrument panel display. Tonale INTENSA has the most comprehensive specifications as standard, including high-level technical and technological equipment such as electronically controlled electronic suspension and level 2 assisted driving, as well as premium content such as the 470-W Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer, and heated seats with 8-way electric adjustment with 3 settings memories for the driver’s seat.

The Tonale commercial offering is truly comprehensive, to meet every customer’s requirements.

The engines available are the 280-hp Ibrida Plug-In Q4 with 6-speed automatic transmission, the 160-hp Ibrida with variable-geometry turbo (VGT) technology and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and the 130-hp Turbo Diesel with 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The highly eye-catching Stelvio INTENSA stands out for its 20-inch alloy wheels and black brake calipers with light gold details. The aesthetics of the exterior are further embellished by the Italian flag on the wing mirrors, available in Vulcano Black, Verde Montreal, Rosso Etna (metallic) and Rosso Alfa (pastel). The Stelvio interior features leather sports seats with tan-colored center armrest and matching stitching that extends to the dashboard, door panels, and rear seats. The same color combination can also be seen on the steering wheel, where specific tan accents blend perfectly with the black Alcantara upholstery. The interior conveys quality and refinement through characterizing details such as the Alfa Romeo logo embroidered on the front headrests, “Intensa” embroidery in black on the central armrest and the dashboard upholstered in leather. Stelvio also features aluminum components, such as sports pedals and paddle shifters, to enhance its sporty character. Technical specifications include synaptic dynamic control (SDC) suspension, ensuring precise and agile driving dynamics. Stelvio INTENSA is offered in combination with the 280-hp GME turbo petrol engine, both with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive, and with the 210-hp (AWD) and 160-hp (RWD) JTDM engines.

Finally, the Alfa Romeo Giulia INTENSA features 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in two tones and black brake calipers embellished with light gold details. The Giulia’s distinctive design is complemented by the Italian flag on the wing mirror caps. The colors available include Vulcano Black, Verde Montreal, Rosso Etna (metallic) and Rosso Alfa (pastel). The interior conveys quality and refinement through the use of prestigious materials, such as leather on the dashboard and door panels. The leather seats, with a tan-colored center armrest and matching stitching, add an elegant and sporty touch. The same color combination can also be seen on the steering wheel, where specific tan accents blend perfectly with the black Alcantara upholstery. Aluminum components, including sports pedals and paddle shifters, complete the interior. The Giulia INTENSA also features a large 12.3-inch TFT display, as well as an infotainment system with an 8.8-inch screen equipped with navigation and the Harman Kardon audio system. The engines include the 280-hp petrol model available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, the 210-hp JTDM with all-wheel drive, and the 160-hp JTDM with rear-wheel drive.

Junior INTENSA is due to become available later than the rest of the line-up and is dedicated to those looking for a compact and versatile car without sacrificing the brand’s typical refinement and sportiness. Externally, it will offer 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in two tones and light gold details. The body kit, in gloss black with gold details, further enhances its sportiness. Junior INTENSA will be available in Nero Tortona and Rosso Brera. The atmosphere in the interior features an elegant use of tan color: the Alfa Romeo logo is embroidered on the front headrests and tan stitching embellishes the door panels, steering wheel and central armrest with the embroidered “INTENSA” signature clearly marking out the trim level. The seats with their elegant anthracite gray stitching are upholstered in Alcantara, a material that also envelops the dashboard and central tunnel, for a refined environment. Junior INTENSA will also include the Techno Pack, for superior riding comfort. In terms of engines, this special series is available in the 136-hp hybrid configuration and with the Q4 system, or in the 156-hp electric version.

World premiere of Junior Q4

At the Brussels Motor Show, Alfa Romeo is proud to present the new Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Q4, a car that redefines the standards of the Premium B-SUV segment, to offer the most comprehensive line-up on the market. Its customers will have total freedom to choose between the 100% electric versions with 280 or 156 hp and the two hybrid versions with 136 hp, now also with all-wheel drive.

Equipped with a 48-V hybrid system, combining a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with 136 hp and two 21-kW electric motors, Junior Q4 is designed to offer a safe and high-performance drive in all conditions, especially when there is poor grip. All-wheel drive is an essential factor for a Premium brand like Alfa Romeo, and the Q4 has a smart way to provide it, using the Power Looping Technology system to make sure it works even at low battery.

In detail, the Junior Q4 hybrid system features two electric motors: one positioned on the front axle, integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; the second mounted on the rear axle, ensuring traction without a physical connection between the two axles. This configuration allows for optimal torque distribution and provides excellent traction in all driving conditions. The rear motor is equipped with a gearbox that raises torque to up to 1900 Nm on the rear wheels, ensuring maximum traction and stability. Not only does this guarantee high performance, it also provides a comfortable and safe driving experience in every situation, making the Junior Q4 ideal for tackling even the most difficult roads and adverse weather conditions.

The new Junior Ibrida Q4 is also perfect for a diverse clientele: from winter and summer sports enthusiasts to all-wheel drive enthusiasts. The car has been designed to meet the needs of those who want maximum versatility, so they can tackle both city routes with agility and detours on less comfortable terrain in complete safety. With its versatility and performance, Junior Q4 is a natural choice for those looking for a car that can adapt to every driving need.

Specifically, Alfa Romeo’s DNA selector enables the driver to adapt the vehicle’s performance to different driving needs: the “Dynamic” mode offers a sporty driving experience with maximum power, while “Natural” mode is ideal for everyday use. “Q4” mode is designed for low-grip conditions, always ensuring maximum safety and control. “Advanced Efficiency” mode optimizes fuel consumption and offers a smooth ride, perfect for maximizing energy efficiency.

Junior Ibrida Q4 is equipped with MultiLink independent rear suspension, designed to ensure maximum comfort for everyday driving and improve traction in all road conditions. This advanced suspension system provides an increased ability to absorb unevenness in the ground, ensuring superior comfort for all occupants and excellent handling. The Q4 system is automatically activated based on grip conditions and the slope of the road, ensuring that all-wheel drive is always available using Power Looping Technology, for the car to maintain all-wheel drive even at low battery.

Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce

The Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce embodies the brand’s sporty attitude, in a compact car. It is based on the usual Alfa Romeo formula, pairing its proverbial excellence – perfect weight balance, best-in-class driving dynamics, segment-leading technological and engine solutions – with that distinctive design typical of the brand’s stylistic tradition.

This version offers segment-leading agility and best-in-class road handling, also made possible by two technical solutions making their world premiere and debuting in the Junior Veloce: the new 280-hp/207-kW electric motor and the fourth-generation TorSen “D” mechanical limited-slip differential.

Junior Veloce also boasts the most direct steering in the segment (14.6), specially calibrated to enhance its exceptional road-holding qualities. The suspension has been lowered by 25 mm, and the anti-roll bars are extra sporty to guarantee quick, precise cornering. The braking system includes 380-mm discs at the front with 4-piston monobloc calipers, while the 20” performance tires are specific for high-performance electric vehicles.

The car is compact and easy to handle, ideal for the city, demonstrated by its length of just over 4 meters and a turning circle of 10.5 meters. Despite its compact size, the interior is spacious and can comfortably accommodate four adults and their luggage in a segment-leading 400-liter rear compartment. In terms of efficiency, the Junior 280 Veloce weighs only 1,590 kg, about 200 less than its best competitors. Compact lithium-ion batteries contribute by significantly reducing weight and charging times.

Junior guarantees the best driving experience both in the city and on mixed routes, without ever sacrificing the utmost practicality, demonstrated by a front compartment under the bonnet for the charging cable, a 12-volt socket in the trunk, a specific electric driving sound (audible only inside the passenger compartment) for improved perception of acceleration and deceleration, and an EV routing system for automatic, worry-free driver guidance for next charge.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: daring to dream

To make a dream come true, the essential ingredient is a good dose of courage and a pinch of healthy madness. This was the same recipe as for the car considered by many to be among the most beautiful ever: the 33 Stradale, launched in 1967. Today, with the same boldness and vision, the Alfa Romeo team has designed and developed the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, the upshot of the perfect combination of beauty and technology. Made in only 33 exclusive units, according to a unique artisan process, the new “two-seater” coupé combines the brand’s heritage and future as the symbol of noble Italian sportsmanship.

Its goal is to provide the most exciting driving experience and the immortal charm of an icon to a very small circle of enthusiasts, who have believed in the project ever since the outset. The new 33 Stradale was created at the newly founded Alfa Romeo “Bottega,” where the brand’s designers, engineers and historians first listened to potential buyers, then produced the car together, exactly the same way as in Renaissance artisan boutiques and in the 1960s workshops of renowned Italian coachbuilders.

SOURCE: Stellantis