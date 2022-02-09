Aiways launches new global brand campaign:“Your way. Just electric.”

Cross-channel, cross-border campaign targets people interested in buying an electric vehicle

Shanghai based EV manufacturer Aiways has launched a new digital campaign to attract more people to accessible ecomobility. The new marketing strategy has been planned by Aiways’ Munich-based Marketing team, and they will guide implementation of the campaign under the tagline ‘Your way. Just electric.’ across all global markets.

Frankfurt-based creative agency Herren der Schöpfung won the pitch to help the Aiways Europe team strengthen awareness of Aiways and its battery electric U5 SUV. The campaign sets the future tone for the Aiways brand through a series of visionary concepts that illustrate how ‘Made in China’ is today synonymous with quality, digital prowess, and technical excellence. The ‘Your way. Just electric.’ campaign will also raise the profile of the U5 SUV which has consistently surprised European drivers and media with its advanced features, quality, range, space and price – a combination that makes taking the step into ecomobility an easier choice.

Initially launched in China and Italy at the end of 2021, the campaign will soon be active in nine further European markets plus Israel. The campaign’s focus on social and online media channels in parallel with traditional advertising will popularize Aiways as a young, global brand with products that captivate the curious and encourage the switch to electric. A combination of online, print and OOH (Out of Home) media has been designed to drive traffic to a dedicated campaign website where users can interact with the U5 SUV and discover its many positive attributes.

Kemal Yegenoglu, Head of Brand and Marketing for Aiways Europe said, “This innovative campaign heralds a new era of digital communication for Aiways by delivering a joined-up cross-border appeal which unifies the Aiways’ brand experience across all markets, turning it into a global brand. We believe that customers should not have to compromise in any way when choosing an EV, especially for the first time. We want to say to anyone interested in ecomobility but may still have doubts: the Aiways U5 SUV makes it possible for you to continue living your way; it just happens to be electric.”

The battery electric Aiways U5 SUV offers exceptional interior space, high specification as standard and striking design. It marks a step change in ecomobility with innovative technology solutions that put the user first, such as over-the-air (OTA) updates from 2022 in place of servicing and intuitive charging technology – all at a reasonable price.

Commenting on the partnership, Sebastian Kraus, Executive Creative Director at Herren der Schöpfung said, “With their progressive vehicle and sales concept, Aiways has the strength to accelerate the European mobility transition. We are delighted to be part of the campaign and help the brand to grow with creative ideas.”

