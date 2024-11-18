Xi and Biden urge Sino-US trade competition, not conflict

The US and China trade relationship is one of the most important in the world, and how it evolves over the coming years will impact much more than just these two countries. That was the message from both Joe Biden and Xi Jinping as they met on the sidelines of an economic forum in Peru on 17 November 2024.

Biden and Xi have met numerous times over the past decade during the former’s tenure both as Vice President and then President. Their talks in Peru revisited the countries’ relationship during the past four years and efforts around competition and cooperation, including climate change and risks linked to artificial intelligence (AI). The automotive industry is impacted by both these areas, as electric vehicles (EV), their constituent parts, and connected car technology become increasingly important to both economies.