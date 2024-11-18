Xi and Biden urge Sino-US trade competition, not conflict

The two leaders met for the last time to discuss key areas within US-China trade relations. By Megan Lampinen

The US and China trade relationship is one of the most important in the world, and how it evolves over the coming years will impact much more than just these two countries. That was the message from both Joe Biden and Xi Jinping as they met on the sidelines of an economic forum in Peru on 17 November 2024.

Biden and Xi have met numerous times over the past decade during the former’s tenure both as Vice President and then President. Their talks in Peru revisited the countries’ relationship during the past four years and efforts around competition and cooperation, including climate change and risks linked to artificial intelligence (AI). The automotive industry is impacted by both these areas, as electric vehicles (EV), their constituent parts, and connected car technology become increasingly important to both economies.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here