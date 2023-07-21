Tesla Q2 2023 results

The effects of Tesla's (several) price cuts during 2023 are plain to see in its Q2 results: deliveries rose by 83% to 466,000 units, revenue grew at just over half that rate, up 47% to US$24.9bn but operating profit dropped by 2.6% and the margin fell by 4.9 points.
