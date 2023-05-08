General Motors drops Chevrolet Bolt for premium EVs

General Motors (GM) has ceased production of its trailblazing Chevrolet Bolt. This is despite strong numbers, relative affordability—the basic-model Bolt is GM’s cheapest electric vehicle (EV) option at US$26,500—and popularity: the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are its best performers in the electric market, and the former was its very first mass-market EV. Furthermore, as recently as October 2022, GM announced a rise in Bolt production to meet demand. So, why ditch the model now?