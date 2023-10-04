Data is essential for decarbonising supply chain logistics

A February 2023 study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Supply Chains Initiative found that road freight transportation and associated storage facilities contribute up to 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The previous July, a report by McKinsey & Co concluded that transport-related supply chain emissions were “a common and sizeable opportunity to address decarbonisation”.

Using internal combustion engine (ICE) models, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles have a disproportionately high environmental impact relative to fleet sizes. In Europe, sustainability-focused NGO Transport & Environment estimates that they represent only 2% of vehicles on the road but 23% of road-based CO2. In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency records a similar situation: 5% of vehicles but 24% of emissions.

As such, the road logistics segment is a significant area in the push to decarbonise global automotive supply chains. But what are the challenges and opportunities of this goal?