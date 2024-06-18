Daimler’s Rizon to electrify NA medium-duty trucks

After pulling Fuso from North America, Daimler wants to carve a Class 4-5 foothold with the all-electric Rizon brand. By Megan Lampinen

Daimler Truck has publicly stated its ambition to lead the trucking industry’s transformation to zero-emission transportation, and for light- and medium-duty segments that means battery electric. Following the 2020 decision to pull the Fuso brand from North America, Daimler found itself with a gap in that particular market: battery-powered heavy models across Class 6, 7 and 8 were on offer, but nothing in the lighter segments.

Statista estimates that medium-duty trucks will account for more than 93% of the global electric truck fleet by 2026, making it a pivotal segment to address. Four years on and Daimler now has a North American player in the form of Rizon Truck. “We have a 100-year-old, traditional, well-established business that we need to change,” says Andreas Deuschle, Global Head of Rizon Truck. “Now we are tasked with defining the future of sustainable transportation.”

