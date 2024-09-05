Daimler Truck appoints new CEO to helm its transformation

On 4 September 2024, Daimler Truck’s Supervisory Board announced that incumbent Chief Executive and Chairman Martin Daum will be replaced by Karin Rådström. The appointment is effective from 1 October, lasting until 31 January 2029, with Daum remaining on the board until the end of 2024 to manage the transition. Rådström joined the company’s board in 2021 to lead Mercedes-Benz Trucks, a position she will retain until further notice. Previously, she served for more than 14 years in various capacities at Scania Group.
