Clean ICE tech is here, but is the market?

Vehicle emissions pose a seemingly endless challenge for the automotive sector. Whether it’s at the level of the tailpipe, the brakes or the tyres, the potential impact on health and the environment can be severe. Reducing vehicle emissions has proven a lucrative business opportunity over the years, spurring a thriving community of suppliers specialising in emission control. They have all been closely monitoring developments around Euro 7.

An ’adequate’ update

The upcoming regulation, part of the European Commission’s 2020 Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy and the 2021 Zero-Pollution Action Plan, addresses air pollutant emissions from road transport, covering cars, vans, trucks and buses. This includes exhaust gas emissions as well as brake particle emissions and those from tyre abrasion. In December 2023, the Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional trilogue agreement on what they described as “more adequate rules for vehicle emissions.”