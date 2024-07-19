Can Lotus win over EV fence-sitters with the Emeya?

The automotive industry’s transition towards zero-emission drivetrains has been a mixed success to date. While year-on-year sales of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide continue to increase, there are also signs of a stall on the horizon. Sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are rising significantly quicker than pure-electric: 42% growth year-on-year in Q1 2024 compared to just 7%. Toyota, which has repeatedly lobbied against the transition to EVs, is betting heavily on PHEVs, which accounted for one-third of its 11.2 million vehicle sales in 2023.