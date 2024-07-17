VDA statement on tender for truck fast charging infrastructure

“Almost 30 percent of CO2 emissions on Europe’s roads are caused by heavy goods traffic. This highlights the great importance of commercial vehicles when it comes to achieving climate protection targets in road transport.

For the market ramp-up of electric trucks and buses, it is essential to set up charging infrastructure that meets their specific needs. The manufacturers have the corresponding models in production, now the framework conditions must finally be implemented. However, there is still a lack of a comprehensive, publicly accessible charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles, particularly in long-distance transport.

We welcome the fact that political progress is now being made on the truck charging network and that 350 fast-charging stations are planned. This will address an important measure from the Federal Government’s charging infrastructure master plan. The Federal Ministry of Transport must now give the highest priority to planning and implementing the tender, and it must definitely start this summer.

The VDA welcomes the regulated infrastructure fee and the planned so-called pass-through model for truck charging. These measures can help to reduce the investment risk for the charging point operator, create transparency in electricity prices and avoid excessive electricity prices. This creates planning security for users, especially in the logistics sector, and specifically supports the ramp-up of electromobility.

One thing is clear: In the area of heavy commercial vehicles, the challenges with regard to grid connections are particularly great. This makes the forward-looking expansion of the electricity grids and the application for grid connections all the more important. In addition, it is essential to set up a demand-oriented network of hydrogen filling stations and the associated infrastructure. There is an additional urgent need for action here by politicians, the Federal Network Agency and the energy industry.”