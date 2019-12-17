TMC announces sales and production plans for CY2020

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today its 2020 sales and production plans, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd., as shown below.

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Japanese sales*1 Approx.

1,560,000(-4%) Approx.

640,000(-3%) Approx.

60,000(-10%) Approx.

2,260,000(-4%) Sales outside Japan Approx.

8,190,000(2%) Approx.

180,000(0%) Approx.

130,000(7%) Approx.

8,500,000(2%) Worldwide sales Approx.

9,750,000(1%) Approx.

820,000(-2%) Approx.

200,000(1%) Approx.

10,770,000(0%) Japanese production*2 Approx.

3,240,000(-5%) Approx.

1,020,000(1%) Approx.

150,000(-4%) Approx.

4,410,000(-4%) Production outside

Japan*3 Approx.

5,910,000(5%) Approx.

530,000(0%) Approx.

50,000(43%) Approx.

6,490,000(4%) Worldwide production Approx.

9,150,000(1%) Approx.

1,550,000(1%) Approx.

200,000(6%) Approx.

10,900,000(1%)

*1Includes production outside Japan; *2Includes kits for assembly outside Japan; *3Excludes kits from Japan

Reference CY2019 Forecast

All figures rounded; figures in ( ) show change from previous year’s results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Japanese sales*1 Approx.

1,620,000(4%) Approx.

660,000(2%) Approx.

70,000(1%) Approx.

2,350,000(3%) Sales outside Japan Approx.

8,060,000(1%) Approx.

180,000(-11%) Approx.

120,000(-6%) Approx.

8,360,000(1%) Worldwide sales Approx.

9,680,000(1%) Approx.

840,000(-1%) Approx.

200,000(-4%) Approx.

10,720,000(1%) Japanese production*2 Approx.

3,420,000(9%) Approx.

1,010,000(8%) Approx.

150,000(-7%) Approx.

4,580,000(8%) Production outside

Japan*3 Approx.

5,650,000(-2%) Approx.

530,000(-1%) Approx.

40,000(-29%) Approx.

6,220,000(-2%) Worldwide production Approx.

9,060,000(2%) Approx.

1,540,000(5%) Approx.

190,000(-12%) Approx.

10,800,000(2%)

The figures stated above are based on judgments and assumptions using currently available information and other factors. There is no guarantee that actual results will be as projected in view of the uncertainties involved in the judgments and assumptions, as well as possible fluctuations resulting from changes in conditions worldwide.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Corporation